Barchart and CQG Partner to Automate Hedging Workflows for Grain Buyers

CHICAGO, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart, a leading provider of data, tools, and software to global agribusinesses, and CQG, a leading global provider of high-performance technology solutions for traders, brokers, commercial hedgers, and exchanges, have announced a strategic partnership to automate futures hedging for physical grain trading in Barchart's cmdtyView platform.

By integrating CQG's Hedge Management System (HMS) with Barchart's award-winning commodity trading platform, cmdtyView, merchandisers and grain buyers can easily automate the hedging of their physical grain contracts, reducing risk and streamlining workflows. cmdtyView is then connected across the grain supply chain to farmers for submitting offers via Barchart's Marketplace apps, as well as to grain accounting and ERP providers for managing contracts, tickets and positions; and to futures brokerage firms for execution and clearing.

"We are proud to partner with industry-leader CQG to enhance our enterprise solutions for physical grain buyers," said Barchart CEO Mark Haraburda. "Our clients trust Barchart for pricing data and analytics, pre-trade decision support and physical trade negotiation. Through this partnership with CQG, we offer a complete solution for the entire trade lifecycle, through to post-trade risk management."

Mike Glista, CQG Senior Vice President, commented "We are excited about this deeper partnership with Barchart. Its cmdtyView product, coupled with CQG's infrastructure for hedge management, will offer a cutting-edge tool to farmers and merchandisers alike."

The new hedge management workflows combine with Barchart's global exchange pricing, deep fundamental data, physical commodity prices, and proprietary forecasts, making cmdtyView a true end-to-end workflow solution for commodity trading . Delivered as part of Barchart's enterprise solutions for agribusiness, Barchart helps automate the entire grain origination, grower engagement, and risk management process for global agriculture:

Grower Apps (Marketplace): Elevator-branded mobile apps that connect farmers directly into merchandiser workflows.

Offer Management: Producers can easily submit offers to sell their grain via a Marketplace App and receive instant updates from elevators when offers are accepted.

Hedge Management: Merchandisers and grain buyers can reduce risk through automated hedging of their physical grain contracts directly in cmdtyView.

Accounting Automation: Merchandisers can easily supply their producers with real-time ERP data from industry-leading vendors.

eSignature: A simplified workflow for grain buyers to quickly issue paperless grain sale contracts to their producers, helping save time and money.

Connected Chat: Merchandisers can effortlessly negotiate offers in real-time with chat that links to their producers' phones.

To learn more or to sign up for a free trial to cmdtyView, please click here or contact us at commodities@barchart.com .

About Barchart

Barchart is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operation from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions .

About CQG

CQG provides the industry's highest performing solutions for traders, brokers, commercial hedgers, and exchanges for their market-related activities globally, including trading, market data, advanced technical analysis, risk management, and account administration. The firm partners with the vast majority of futures brokerage and clearing firms and provides Direct Market Access (DMA) to more than 45 exchanges through its global network of co-located Hosted Exchange Gateways. CQG technology serves as the front end for a variety of exchanges and is increasingly employed as the over-the-counter matching engine for important new markets. CQG's server-side order management tools for spreading, market aggregation, and smart orders are unsurpassed for speed and ease of use. Its market data feed consolidates 85 sources, including exchanges worldwide for futures, options, fixed income, foreign exchange, and equities, as well as data on debt securities, industry reports, and financial indices. One of the longest-serving technology solutions providers in the industry, CQG has won numerous awards for its trading software, technical analysis and multi-asset trading platform. CQG is headquartered in Denver, with 16 sales and support offices and data centers in key markets globally. For more information, visit www.cqg.com .

