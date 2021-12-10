HANNA ANDERSSON LAUNCHES SESAME STREET PAJAMA CAPSULE COLLECTION

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading premium children's wear brand Hanna Andersson has launched an exclusive Sesame Street pajama capsule collection, available starting today. Inspired by the beloved childhood favorite that has brought joy to generations of children, the Sesame Street collection celebrates Elmo, Cookie Monster, Big Bird, and Oscar the Grouch, in the iconic Hanna Andersson silhouettes and patterns that children and parents alike will adore.

Grounded in Hanna Andersson's classic striped print and super-soft long john silhouettes, the kids-only capsule collection features a modern character aesthetic. Five styles highlight the faces of beloved Sesame Street characters and a multi-character grid print for those who can't choose just one character to love. A standard across all of Hanna Andersson's pajamas, the Sesame Street capsule collection is Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) certified and made with organic cotton, making them gentle on children's skin and the environment. The timeless designs and durable construction offer non-stop comfort that can be passed down from child to child for years to come.

"Sesame Street is a childhood classic, and we are so excited to introduce this new collaboration to our customers. Sesame Workshop's mission of helping kids grow smarter, stronger, and kinder aligns perfectly with our Brand Values at Hanna Andersson and the iconic characters are beloved by so many. This capsule collection aims to celebrate each character in new and unexpected ways, with bold designs that kids will love to wear," said Kelly Olmstead, Chief Marketing Officer at Hanna Andersson. "The collection will expand with additional product offerings this spring -- we're excited for kids to wear their favorite characters year-round!"

"Hanna Andersson's unique, Scandinavian-inspired approach to high quality design truly brought our Sesame Street characters to life with the timeless styles featured in this capsule collection," said Gabriela Arenas, Vice President, Global Licensing, Sesame Workshop. "Combining Sesame Street's playful, beloved characters with the collection's made-for-play styles make for memorable family moments for years to come."

The Hanna Andersson x Sesame Street capsule collection is available for purchase online exclusively at HannaAndersson.com starting today, December 10th.

STYLES & PRICING:

'Elmo' Long John Pajamas in Organic Cotton, $50

'Big Bird' Long John Pajamas in Organic Cotton, $50

'Oscar the Grouch' Long John Pajamas in Organic Cotton, $50

'Cookie Monster' Long John Pajamas in Organic Cotton, $50

'Sesame Street' Long John Pajamas in Organic Cotton, $50

LINK TO PURCHASE:

hannaandersson.com/characters-sesame-street

ABOUT HANNA ANDERSSON:

Hanna Andersson was founded in 1983 and is a leading premium children's apparel and lifestyle brand committed to outfitting the adventure of childhood. Hanna Andersson is known for its iconic, globally recognized products with happy designs, Hanna-me-down quality, and construction details that eliminate the rub. The company's products are designed for children ages newborn to 12 years, with a complementary assortment of family apparel. Known as the original maker of Family Matching Pajamas, Hanna Andersson has built a cult following and is a favorite amongst celebrities including Gabrielle Union, Kate Hudson, Kristen Bell, Taylor Swift, and Thomas Rhett. ( www.hannaandersson.com )

ABOUT SESAME WORKSHOP

Sesame Workshop is the nonprofit educational organization behind Sesame Street, the pioneering television show that has been reaching and teaching children since 1969. Today, Sesame Workshop is an innovative force for change, with a mission to help kids everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder. We're present in more than 150 countries, serving vulnerable children through a wide range of media, formal education, and philanthropically funded social impact programs, each grounded in rigorous research and tailored to the needs and cultures of the communities we serve. For more information, please visit www.sesameworkshop.org .

