Summus Global Webinar: Virtual Care: Lessons Learned & the Road Ahead

Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 8:00 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Summus Global, the leading virtual specialist platform, will be hosting a webinar on how leading employers and physicians are driving better health outcomes, overall quality, and exceptional patient experience. Join Summus Global executives for a discussion on best practices in virtual care and expert insights for success in 2022.

Who:         

Julian Flannery, Founder and CEO, Summus Global




Mary Mulcare, MD, Clinical Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Weill Cornell; Chief Medical Officer, Summus Global




Liz Horgan, Chief Marketing Officer, Summus Global



When:     

Thursday, December 16, 2021
12:00-1:00 p.m. ET



Where:      

Register here:


https://bit.ly/3dvEzmx



Details:   

Webinar attendees will learn:


  • Best practices from leading employers about the value of virtual specialty care

  • Trends in virtual specialty care needs and the impact on health systems

  • Predictions and recommendations for 2022 including how to measure quality and outcomes

About Summus Global
Summus Global, the leading virtual specialist platform, empowers families by providing access to a network of 4,000+ top specialists across 48 leading hospitals -- within days, from anywhere in the world. The Summus model sets a new standard for speed of access to high-quality medical expertise and drives industry-leading engagement with employers. Pioneering the future of corporate health benefits, Summus Global partners with companies across the country to create an elevated healthcare experience for their employees and to support better, cost-efficient outcomes across all health questions and stages of care.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/summus-global-webinar-virtual-care-lessons-learned--the-road-ahead-301442044.html

SOURCE Summus Global

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.