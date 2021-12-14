ATSG Expands its Portfolio to Enhance Network Management, Collaboration, Contact Center and SD-WAN, with Acquisition of Optanix, Inc.

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ATSG, a global, tech-enabled managed services and solutions company, today announced its acquisition of Optanix, Inc., a leading technology and managed services provider and challenger in the 2021 Gartner Managed Network Services Magic Quadrant. With a portfolio that directly enhances ATSG's Technology Solutions as a Service Offerings, this acquisition will bring an expansion of high-end managed services and monitoring technologies in advanced networking, collaboration, and contact center to the ATSG portfolio of solutions. As a challenger in the Gartner Managed Network Services Magic Quadrant for the past two years, Optanix has become a leader in providing standardized and automated Managed Network Services for SD-WAN, LAN, and WAN networks that are flexible with robust business outcome reporting. This acquisition also will further bolster ATSG's enterprise capabilities in unified communications (UC) infrastructure, contact center solutions, and acquire market differentiated intellectual property.

Optanix's strong relationship with its channel community and experience in bringing an expanded set of services to its partner's offerings was of the highest importance. Originally an Optanix partner, ATSG's focus on widening its commitment to the channel was a driver for this acquisition and will bring an enhanced and expanded level of services to the Optanix channel partner community.

"The Optanix acquisition was a strategic choice to complement ATSG's well-established Enterprise Infrastructure Management, Multicloud, Collaboration, and Contact Center Offerings, adding engineering, operational and platform development expertise, as well as unique intellectual property, to our company," said Anthony J. D'Ambrosi, Chief Executive Officer of ATSG. "Our long-standing partnership with Optanix has provided for customer success, innovation, and a deeper channel partner ecosystem. We are excited to rapidly integrate the two mature organizations, leveraging our global footprint, to more holistically enable our clients to succeed in today's dynamic marketplace."

"We are thrilled to join ATSG," said Edmond Baydian, Chief Technology Officer of Optanix. "Through the combined, larger organization, we will have the ability to provide an expanded portfolio of solutions to our clients and channel partners."

As ATSG looks ahead to 2022, they will continue to focus on growth and the enhancement of the ATSG solutions offering portfolio. The company began over 25 years ago as an enterprise network and systems integrator and has aggressively transformed over the past decade to a Tech-enabled MSP, featuring highly secure, multicloud solutions, powered by the ATSG automation platform Ai2. The acquisition of Optanix depicts the execution of yet another milestone in ATSG's strategic growth plan as it moves to establish itself in the growing, high-performing channel partner community.

About ATSG

ATSG is a global tech-enabled managed services and solutions company focused on innovative solutions to enhance today's digital enterprise and end-user experiences. ATSG provides Intelligent IT through Technology Solutions as a Service (TSaaS) to a variety of customers; leveraging an offerings portfolio of rediTech, rediManage, rediCloud, and rediSecure, which delivers reliable, elastic, dynamic infrastructure, collaboration, applications, as well as world-class IT operations.

ATSG previously acquired QTS in 2017, VDX in 2018, HNS in 2018, ShoreGroup Solutions in late 2019, MTM in 2020, the DatAvail IMS business unit in 2021, and dinCloud, Inc in 2021. ATSG will continue to evaluate future investments and alliances that strategically enhance their tech-enabled managed services and overall Technology Solutions as a Service digital transformation strategy and offerings.

ATSG is a privately held company headquartered in Manhattan, New York.

ATSG is a portfolio company of RunTide Capital, a private equity firm focused on building tech-enabled growth companies.

Press Contact

