Crunch Fitness Opens New Facility in Murfreesboro, Tennessee

MURFREESBORO, Tenn., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Franchise announces the Grand Opening of Crunch Murfreesboro Dec 31, a $5 million, 40,000-square-foot fitness facility in the heart of Tennessee. Crunch Murfreesboro is owned by seasoned fitness veterans Brian Hibbard and John Armatas of Fitness Ventures, who own 18 additional Crunch locations nationwide. The new Crunch is located at 1266 NW Broad St, in a renovated space where the former K Mart used to be, with $1 million dollars' worth of state-of-the-art fitness equipment. The facility will be open 24 hours.

Crunch Fitness Murfreesboro

Presale starts this Thursday Dec 16, where prospective members can visit https://www.crunch.com/locations/murfreesboro or visit the club, meet the trainers and enroll at discounted rates beginning at $9.99 per month. Founding members receive a presale rate of $1 down and 1 month free, in addition to free t-shirts, discounts on small group and personal training, and more. The offer is available to the first 500 members only.

The club opens for workouts Dec 31, with the grand opening event held the day before, on Dec 30 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5pm facilitated by the Murfreesboro Chamber. Attendees will have the opportunity to win prizes, meet trainers, meet local vendors and sign up at discounted rates.

Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch Murfreesboro will offer top-quality cardio and strength training equipment, a functional training area with indoor turf, a dedicated group fitness studio, personal training, a cycling studio, HydroMassage® chairs, tanning beds, sunless spray options, Kids Crunch, and more.

"We are looking forward to bringing the exciting and inclusive Crunch workout experience to Murfreesboro," said Brian Hibbard. "With top-quality equipment and amazing classes, there is definitely something for everyone at Crunch, and we can't wait to empower Murfreesboro residents to achieve their fitness goals."

Crunch is known for its innovative group fitness programming and will offer a wide range of classes every week, including BodyWeb with TRX®, Zumba®, Cardio Tai Box, Yoga Body Sculpt and Fat Burning Pilates. Members looking for additional guidance or motivation can utilize the HIITZone™, a proprietary high-intensity interval group training program.

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways; working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 1.6 million members with over 360 gyms worldwide in 30 states, Puerto Rico, Canada, Spain, and Australia, and will soon be open in Portugal and Costa Rica. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

Contact:

Hiba Abduljawad,

+1-407-360-6746,

hiba@fitnessventuresllc.com

