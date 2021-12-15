Ogury and The Trade Desk partner to offer cutting edge programmatic mobile advertising for media buyers

NEW YORK and PARIS, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ogury, a global technology leader in mobile advertising anchored in privacy protection, today announced a direct integration with the global advertising technology leader, The Trade Desk. Media buyers can now access Ogury's high-performance, privacy-conscious mobile advertising solution directly through The Trade Desk.

In line with an industry-wide development towards Supply Path Optimization, this direct integration will enable agencies to run Programmatic Guaranteed campaigns, taking advantage of Ogury's curated inventory, data targeting capacities and international presence to run campaigns more efficiently.

Media buyers can now seamlessly access Ogury's data-enriched impressions through a range of buying models. Similarly, publishers from Ogury's network gain new opportunities to monetize their mobile website and applications, as they benefit from additional demand for their advertising inventory, which The Trade Desk's brand and agency clients bring.

Ogury's integrated solution includes:

This integration comes as the mobile programmatic industry is projected to represent almost 83 billion dollars of ad spend by 2023 in the US alone1. While Ogury deals have been available to run on The Trade Desk for several years, this new direct integration allows media buyers to easily activate new types of deals such as Programmatic Guaranteed.

"We're glad to work more closely with The Trade Desk, one of the world's leading DSPs. Programmatic buying represents an important part of our revenue. With this direct integration we're simplifying the life of media buyers, allowing them to easily get access to our unique solution based on quality inventory and relevant targeting, with user privacy in mind," said Thomas Pasquet, CEO, Ogury.

"We're pleased to reinforce our collaboration with Ogury to empower programmatic buyers with access to their exclusive solution, based on curated inventory both in-app and on mobile web," said Dave Castell, General Manager Inventory Partnerships at The Trade Desk. "Our mission has always been the same – to support the ad-funded open internet as the best place for marketers to achieve their goals. Central to this is the ability to accurately measure across channels. That's why the inventory standard developed by Ogury – fully on-screen formats – is particularly appealing, as marketers look for reliable viewability metrics."

About Ogury

Ogury, the Personified Advertising company, has created a breakthrough advertising engine that delivers precision, sustainability and privacy protection within one technology stack, built and optimized for mobile. Advertisers working with Ogury benefit from fully visible impactful ads, future-proof targeting and unwavering protection. Publishers enjoy the rewards of a respectful user-experience, incremental revenues and premium demand with Ogury's solutions. Founded in 2014, Ogury is a global organization with 450+ people, including 100 engineers across 11 countries.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit thetradedesk.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

