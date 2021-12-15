VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: TGM) (OTCQX: TGLDF) (FRA: 0702) ("Trillium Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a definitive agreement (the "Definitive Agreement"), following the previously announced non-binding Letter of Intent, to acquire all of Infinite Ore Corp.'s ("Infinite Ore") Eastern Vision property holdings in the Confederation Lake assemblage of the Birch-Uchi greenstone belt in the Red Lake Mining District, Ontario. (see news release of July 19, 2021.)

The property covers 16,991 hectares between the Fredart, Garnet Lake, Confederation North and Confederation South properties (see Figure below), giving Trillium Gold control over a significant portion of the Confederation Lake assemblage and creating a contiguous land package covering greater than 100 km of favourable structure on trend with Great Bear Resources' Dixie Deposit.

The Definitive Agreement provides for the issuance of 4,000,000 common shares in the capital of Trillium Gold including payment of $175,000 in cash to Infinite Ore. In addition, the Company assumes all of Infinite Ore's cash payment commitments under its existing option agreements, while Infinite Ore retains its share issuance obligations.

The Definitive Agreement is considered a major step in strengthening Trillium Gold's strategic advantage to consolidate the greenstone belt and positions it as the most dominant exploration company in the Red Lake Mining District.

Trillium Gold Signs Definitive Agreement for Acquisition of Contiguous Confederation Lake Land Package, Red Lake, Ontario (CNW Group/Trillium Gold Mines Inc.)

About Trillium Gold Mines Inc.

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. is a growth focused company engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in the Red Lake Mining District of northwestern Ontario. The Company has assembled over 55,000 hectares of lands considered highly prospective for gold, including the Newman Todd project being advanced towards open-pit mining, and one of the most extensive property packages in the Confederation Lake assemblage of the Birch-Uchi greenstone belt.

In addition, the Company has interests in highly prospective properties in Larder Lake, Ontario and the Matagami and Chibougamou areas of Quebec.

