Jackass Movie Lawsuit Can Move Forward, Court Rules

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Browne George Ross O'Brien Annaguey & Ellis LLP: A Los Angeles Superior Court issued a tentative ruling on December 17, 2021 that a lawsuit by Jackass creator Bam Margera may proceed, finding his claims have a "probability of success" against defendants Paramount, MTV, Johnny Knoxville, Jeffrey Tremaine and others.

Judge Robert S. Draper ruled in favor of Margera on the majority of his claims and gutted an Anti-SLAPP attempt by the defendants to throw out the lawsuit. The release of the movie set for Feb. 4, 2022, remains in jeopardy as a result of the Court's ruling, according to Margera's counsel.

The Court chastised Defendants for claiming that Margera (due to his recovery) lacked the competency to bring the suit and offer evidence on his own behalf. "Defendants claim . . . the Court [should] strike Margera's affidavit . . . is baseless to the point of being frivolous," the Court wrote in its order.

Although the order did eliminate two wrongly pleaded causes of action for an injunction, the Court did not eliminate Margera's ability to seek to bar a release of the movie. The Court specifically stated that Margera could seek a temporary restraining order, according to his attorneys.

"This is a complete victory for Bam that demonstrates our claims are sound," said attorney Dennis S. Ellis of the law firm of Browne George Ross O'Brien Annaguey & Ellis LLP. "The Court eliminated what it believed were two wrongly pleaded causes of action, but it in no way eliminated Margera's right to seek to block the use of his intellectual property through an injunction against the movie."

Margera's lawsuit will now proceed, including with claims that Margera's intellectual property was stolen by the Defendants and they should be held liable for unfair competition. A date will be set early next year for the next stage of the lawsuit. Margera seeks millions of dollars in compensation and damages related to his contributions to the Jackass movie franchise he created when he was a teen skateboarding star.

Margera and his company are represented by attorneys Eric M. George, Dennis S. Ellis, Katherine F. Murray and Serli Polatoglu of the law firm of Browne George Ross O'Brien Annaguey & Ellis and longtime personal attorneys Alison Triessl and Todd D. Thibodo.

Margera's lawsuit alleges he was illegally fired from the upcoming "Jackass Forever" movie by Hollywood studios and producers so they could steal the popular and lucrative movie franchise and not compensate him.

Link to lawsuit: https://singersf.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/2021-08-09-Redacted-Complaint-1.pdf

Link to lawsuit background: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jackass-movie-franchise-creator-bam-margera-sues-paramount-mtv-johnny-knoxville-others-for-discrimination-breach-of-contract-and-fraud-according-to-lawsuit-301351380.html

