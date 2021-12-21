New Leaders Position Colonial Life for Future Growth

COLUMBIA, S.C., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Colonial Life, a Unum (NYSE: UNM) brand, has two new executives. Michael Stachowiak is Senior Vice President of Sales, and Shea Treadway is Senior Vice President of Field and Market Development.

With nearly 20 years of experience in voluntary benefits sales, Stachowiak most recently led the Southwest team at Colonial Life creating significant growth over the past 18 months. He embedded inclusion and diversity efforts throughout the sales organization and has been recognized for onboarding top talent.

Treadway, currently Vice President of Small Business at Unum, will transition into his new role in January. He has expertise managing small business distribution, operations and key external partnerships. Shea was instrumental in driving growth through numerous sales and client management leadership positions at Unum.

"Shea and Michael have proven track records of driving results and developing talent," said Tim Arnold, president of Colonial Life and executive vice president for Voluntary Benefits. "I'm confident their leadership will position us for strong future growth."

Stachowiak has a degree in business administration and human resource management from the School of Business at Portland State University. He and his family will relocate to Columbia, S.C.

Treadway earned his bachelor's degree in political science from Yale University and his MBA from the University of Michigan Ross School of Business. He and his family live in Denver.

About Colonial Life

Colonial Life & Accident Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Unum Group, provides financial protection benefits to America's workers and their families when the unexpected happens. The company offers workplace benefits, including disability, life, accident, dental, cancer, critical illness and hospital confinement indemnity insurance. Colonial Life's benefit services, education and innovative enrollment technology supports over 87,000 businesses and 4 million workers. In 2020, Colonial Life paid more than $700 million in benefits to policyholders.

