Angel Yeast Invests in New Enzyme Project Capable of 5,000 Tons Annual Production Output

YICHANG, China, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Angel Enzyme Preparation (Yichang) Co., Ltd., ("Angel Enzyme Preparation"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Angel Yeast Co., Ltd., is well underway with construction on its new green manufacturing project in Angel Biotechnology Industrial Park, Xiaoting District, Yichang City, which commenced in September 2021. Once complete, the project will have an annual enzyme production output of 5,000 tons and will significantly enhance the company's competitive advantage in the enzyme preparations and biotechnology industry.

Angel Enzyme Preparation's new green manufacturing project will cover 80 hectares and has a planned total investment of RMB 340 million. The project will use advanced global manufacturing technology to establish a sustainable and intelligent manufacturing base for new enzyme preparations, and is estimated to be completed by Q4 2022. After being put into production, it is expected the project will generate RMB 350 million in annual revenue — including RMB 130 million in profits — and create 200 jobs.

"Angel Yeast's green manufacturing project marks a significant milestone for the company. With this project, we will be able to meet the production capacity requirements of Angel Yeast's enzyme preparations business in the future, while also continuing to enhance our sustainability efforts. Using green and intelligent manufacturing processes, this project accelerates the pace of Angel Yeast's development as we strive to become a global professional biotech company," said Zhihong Du, General Manager of Angel Enzyme Preparation and the leader of the project.

Angel Enzyme Preparation was established in 2021 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Angel Yeast and is registered in Yichang, Hubei Province. The company was originally founded in 2011 and served as a Special Enzyme Preparation Business Department within Angel Yeast before becoming a subsidiary. And in 2012, Angel Yeast established its Special Enzyme Preparation Base.

Angel Enzyme Preparation is committed to becoming a strategic sustainable development partner that offers world-leading solutions and comprehensive biotechnology applications. By harnessing Angel Yeast's cutting-edge facilities and the flexibility of biological manufacturing, Angel Enzyme Preparation will engage in the R&D, production, and application of enzyme preparations and various biological products. In addition, the company will be a one-stop service for CDMOs seeking technology development, processing and production services; as well as customers wanting project incubation for custom products.

As a professional production team, Angel Enzyme Preparation guarantees high-quality and stable enzyme preparations such as nuclease, deaminase, glutaminase, lactase, and protease, which are widely used in baking, alcohol, proteolysis, nucleic acid hydrolysis, dairy product processing, and feed industries. All Angel Enzyme Preparation products share five key characteristics: high conversion efficiency, strong specificity, reliable quality, strong tolerance, and eco-friendly production. Angel Enzyme Preparation also owns ANNZYMES, an independent brand of special enzyme preparations.

Looking ahead, Angel Yeast will focus on diversifying its production capabilities with a focus on yeast, health food ingredients, nutritious health foods, and the development of new biological technologies. In doing so, the company will realize its vision of becoming an "internationalized and specialized biotechnology company".

About Angel Yeast

Founded in 1986, Angel Yeast Co., Ltd specializes in the production of yeast and yeast derivatives. Its product range includes baker's yeast and ingredients, Chinese dim sum and seasoning, savory yeast extract, human health, animal nutrition, plant nutrition, distilled spirits and biofuels, microbial nutrition, and enzymes.

