Leading Auto Detailing Lifestyle Brand Chemical Guys Surpasses 1 Million Followers on Instagram

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chemical Guys, the leading lifestyle brand for automotive detailing enthusiasts and professionals, today announced a monumental brand milestone after surpassing 1 million followers on Instagram, the brand's most active social media channel just ahead of YouTube.

As the most followed car care brand on social media in the United States, Chemical Guys is hosting its largest giveaway since the brand's first ever Instagram post in 2012. Fans will be given the chance to not only win an arsenal of Chemical Guys' top cleaning and detailing products of their choosing in the amount of $750, but that same lucky winner will also take home a SUPER73-ZX Electric Motorbike. The ZX is SUPER73's newest addition to their lineup, and comes standard with a lightweight aluminum frame, removable battery and long seat, perfect for riding with a second passenger.

"Together with our team and our Chemical Guys Family we have created something incredible – 1 million strong and growing," says Jennifer Olvera, Chemical Guys Brand Director. "We are truly grateful for the passion that is not only shared by our team but shared by each and every person that takes time out of their day to post and tag us to share their passion for shine with us. We love having the ability to interact with our growing Chemical Guys Family on Instagram and look forward to welcoming many more to our Family!"

To enter the giveaway, fans must visit https://www.chemicalguys.com/million-followers-giveaway.html to fill out the contest entry form, as well as follow Chemical Guys on Instagram. The contest will run from December 22, 2021 through January 2, 2022 at 11:59PM PST, with the winner announced January 4, 2022 via Chemical Guys Instagram.

"Our team has spent countless hours building a complete ecosystem designed to attract, educate, empower and provide members of the Chemical Guys Family with solutions and a community," states John Mansfield, Chemical Guys Chief Revenue Officer. "Reaching this incredible milestone of 1 million engaged Instagram followers demonstrates how strong our shared passion for shine really is."

In addition to reaching this new Instagram milestone, Chemical Guys recently surpassed 700,000 subscribers on its YouTube channel – the single largest online resource of video content for detailing enthusiasts worldwide. With nearly 1500 dedicated how-to videos made to educate and entertain fans, Chemical Guys continues to inspire those looking to find their passion and make it shine.

ABOUT CHEMICAL GUYS

Driven by adventure, a passion for shine, and a love for the road ahead, Chemical Guys is a worldwide leader in automotive detailing products for car care enthusiasts and professionals. From exclusive small-batch waxes to cutting edge ceramic coatings, and specialty cleaners for exteriors and interiors, Chemical Guys sets the industry standard when it comes to product innovation, technological advancement and education. Based in Southern California, Chemical Guys has evolved from a handful of passionate car fanatics to a global lifestyle brand with the largest digital library of automotive detailing "how to" content available. Learn more and join the Chemical Guys Family at ChemicalGuys.com.

ABOUT DETAIL GARAGE

Detail Garage is the country's fastest-growing car care superstore. The nationwide retail franchise is the ultimate destination for auto detailing supplies, equipment, car care accessories and training. By combining the highest-quality products with educational detailing classes, Detail Garage has become the country's go-to retail store for car care enthusiasts, passionate car owners, and detailing professionals. After launching its initial location in Southern California, the brand has quickly expanded to over 80 locations over the last 5 years throughout the US and Canada. To find a Detail Garage near you or for more information on products, training or franchising opportunities visit www.detailgarage.com .

ABOUT SUPER73®

SUPER73® is an American lifestyle adventure brand based in Orange County, CA that develops products to help fuse motorcycle heritage with youth culture. Founded in 2016, SUPER73 has quickly grown into one of the most recognizable electric vehicle brands in the world with a passionate customer base including A-list celebrities, professional athletes, and many more. For more information, visit super73.com or @super73 on social media.

