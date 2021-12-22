SELECT MEDICAL AND WEST TENNESSEE HEALTHCARE ENTER JOINT VENTURE TO OPERATE CRITICAL ILLNESS RECOVERY HOSPITAL IN GREATER MADISON COUNTY

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. and JACKSON, Tenn., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Medical today announced a joint venture agreement with West Tennessee Healthcare to own and operate a 50-bed critical illness recovery hospital serving Madison and surrounding counties.

"Select Medical and West Tennessee Healthcare recognized a tremendous opportunity to partner and extend the region's continuum of care bringing post-acute clinical services to treat chronic, critically ill patients," said Tom Mullin, executive vice president of specialty hospitals at Select Medical. "This new joint venture will not only eliminate the need for patients and their families to travel up to two hours for long-term recovery options, they can now be assured the best care is right in their backyard within a system they already know and trust."

The new joint venture critical illness recovery hospital (licensed as a long-term acute care hospital) will be named Select Specialty Hospital – West Tennessee and located on the 5th and 6th floors of Jackson-Madison County Hospital. Patient admissions are expected to begin in late 2022.

"We are very excited about this partnership with Select Medical to provide long-term care services close to home," said James Ross, president and chief executive officer of West Tennessee. "We look forward to working with Select Medical to improve the health and well-being of our critically ill patients in the region."

About West Tennessee Healthcare

West Tennessee Healthcare is a public, not-for-profit healthcare system with locations serving 19 counties in West Tennessee and Southeast Missouri. The mission of West Tennessee Healthcare is to improve the health and well-being of the communities we serve while providing exceptional and compassionate care. For more information, visit www.wth.org.

About Select Medical

As of September 30, 2021, Select Medical operated 100 critical illness recovery hospitals in 28 states, 30 rehabilitation hospitals in 12 states, and 1,850 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 39 states and the District of Columbia. Select Medical's joint venture subsidiary Concentra operated 519 occupational health centers in 41 states. Concentra also provides contract services at employer worksites. As of September 30, 2021, Select Medical had operations in 46 states and the District of Columbia. Information about Select Medical is available at www.selectmedical.com.

