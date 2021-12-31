Energy Alert
EATON VANCE CLOSED-END FUNDS RELEASE ESTIMATED SOURCES OF DISTRIBUTIONS

Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago

BOSTON, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Eaton Vance closed-end funds listed below released today the estimated sources of their December distributions (each a "Fund").  This press release is issued as required by the Funds' managed distribution plan (Plan) and an exemptive order received from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.  The Board of Trustees has approved the implementation of the Plan to make monthly, as noted below, cash distributions to common shareholders, stated in terms of a fixed amount per common share. This information is sent to you for informational purposes only and is an estimate of the sources of the December distribution.  It is not determinative of the tax character of a Fund's distributions for the 2021 calendar year. Shareholders should note that each Fund's total regular distribution amount is subject to change as a result of market conditions or other factors.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE:  You should not draw any conclusions about each Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of each Fund's Plan.  Each Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in each Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect each Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income."  The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes.  The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for accounting and/or tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Each Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

The following tables set forth estimates of the sources of each Fund's December distribution and its cumulative distributions paid for its fiscal year through December 31, 2021, and information relating to each Fund's performance based on its net asset value (NAV) for certain periods.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EOI)




Distribution Period: 

December- 2021




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1095




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

September




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0021

1.90%

$0.0043

1.30%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.1074

98.10%

$0.3242

98.70%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.1095

100.00%

$0.3285

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2021 1

15.28%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2021 2

6.89%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2021 3


6.15%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2021 4

1.15%












Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE: EOS)




Distribution Period: 

December- 2021




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1373




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

December




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.1373

100.00%

$1.2417

90.10%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.1364

9.90%

Total per common share

$0.1373

100.00%

$1.3781

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2021 1

18.77%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2021 2

7.09%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2021 3


15.75%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2021 4

5.34%







Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETJ)




Distribution Period: 

December- 2021




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0760




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

December




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0112

14.80%

$0.0465

5.10%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0648

85.20%

$0.1733

19.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.6922

75.90%

Total per common share

$0.0760

100.00%

$0.9120

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2021 1

10.84%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2021 2

8.89%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2021 3


10.24%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2021 4

8.15%







Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund  (NYSE: EVT)




Distribution Period: 

December- 2021




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1626




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

October




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0450

27.70%

$0.0843

25.90%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0002

0.10%

$0.0069

2.10%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.1174

72.20%

$0.2340

72.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.1626

100.00%

$0.3252

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2021 1

13.50%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2021 2

7.13%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2021 3


-3.73%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2021 4

0.59%







Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund  (NYSE: ETO)



Distribution Period: 

December- 2021




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1792




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

October




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0156

8.70%

$0.0333

9.30%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0018

1.00%

$0.0018

0.50%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0636

35.50%

$0.2003

55.90%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0982

54.80%

$0.1230

34.30%

Total per common share

$0.1792

100.00%

$0.3584

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2021 1

16.67%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2021 2

7.07%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2021 3


-2.52%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2021 4

0.59%







Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE: ETB)




Distribution Period: 

December- 2021




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1080




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

December




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0389

3.00%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.1080

100.00%

$0.1905

14.70%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$1.0666

82.30%

Total per common share

$0.1080

100.00%

$1.2960

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2021 1

9.55%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2021 2

8.14%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2021 3


17.75%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2021 4

7.46%







Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV)




Distribution Period: 

December- 2021




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1108




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

December




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.1108

100.00%

$1.3296

100.00%

Total per common share

$0.1108

100.00%

$1.3296

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2021 1

12.12%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2021 2

8.44%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2021 3


17.80%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2021 4

7.73%







Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETY)




Distribution Period: 

December- 2021




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0929




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

October




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0018

1.90%

$0.0032

1.70%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0911

98.10%

$0.1826

98.30%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.0%

Total per common share

$0.0929

100.00%

$0.1858

100.0%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2021 1

13.94%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2021 2

7.90%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2021 3


-1.09%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2021 4

0.66%







Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETW)



Distribution Period: 

December- 2021




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0727




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

December




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0214

29.50%

$0.1150

13.20%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0513

70.50%

$0.5696

65.30%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.1878

21.50%

Total per common share

$0.0727

100.00%

$0.8724

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2021 1

9.37%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2021 2

8.32%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2021 3


9.82%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2021 4

7.62%







Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income (NYSE: ETG)




Distribution Period: 

December- 2021




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1300




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

October




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0179

13.80%

$0.0289

11.10%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.1121

86.20%

$0.2311

88.90%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.1300

100.00%

$0.2600

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2021 1

15.06%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2021 2

7.15%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2021 3


-2.96%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2021 4

0.60%







Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EXG)



Distribution Period: 

December- 2021




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0689




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

October




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0006

0.80%

$0.0012

0.90%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0097

14.10%

$0.0096

7.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0586

85.10%

$0.0894

64.90%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0376

27.20%

Total per common share

$0.0689

100.00%

$0.1378

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2021 1

12.58%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2021 2

8.26%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2021 3


-2.71%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2021 4

0.69%







Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSE: EXD)




Distribution Period: 

December- 2021




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0708




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

December




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0708

100.00%

$0.8496

100.00%

Total per common share

$0.0708

100.00%

$0.8496

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2021 1

7.00%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2021 2

7.17%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2021 3


20.58%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2021 4

6.57%












1 Average annual total return at NAV represents the change in NAV of the Fund, with all distributions reinvested, for the 5-year period ended  

  on November 30, 2021





2 The annualized current distribution rate is the cumulative distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of November 30, 2021

3 Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to November 30, 2021

   including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions.




4 Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to November 30, 2021 measured on the dollar value of the

  distributions in year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of November 30, 2021


View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eaton-vance-closed-end-funds-release-estimated-sources-of-distributions-301452341.html

SOURCE Eaton Vance Management

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.