Wondershare Launches #MissionFilmora11 in Anticipation of the Newest Release of Filmora Users can now embark on a creative journey on the path to Filmora 11 and win a host of exciting prizes

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare's flagship software, Filmora, is slated to hit the market with an exciting new version soon, and to commemorate this event, the company has launched the #MissionFilmora11 campaign. Inspired by users' different creative processes combined with the unlimited expanse of space, it takes participants on an intriguing journey to discover what inspires them while creating connections with fellow creators.

The #MissionFilmora11 page consists of a fun game in which participants can figure out their creative element—there are 8 in total: the adventurer, thinker, maker, producer, dreamer, and innovator. Each of these different creative styles describe how differently people express their creativity and skills. Participants can share their creative element on social media with the hashtag #MissionFilmora11 for a chance to win exciting prizes.

In addition to this, users can also browse through Wondershare's wide selection of not only creative products for video makers, but utility products as well—these include product bundles that go hand-in-hand and exclusive deals. Users can also join Wondershare's online community of creators to learn new tips and tricks, find tutorials, and share their own templates with others.

The second mission in this campaign will be unveiled in early January, and users will be able to participate in the "Sneak Peek" game in which they'll be able to learn more about new features in Filmora 11 and answer questions for a chance to win prizes. In order to participate, all users have to do is check out here.

Stay tuned for the release of Filmora 11 in January, which will feature a host of highly anticipated new features that will help streamline the creative process, enhance the abilities of creators who want to make more visually appealing videos, and so much more.

About Wondershare

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. Our technology is powerful, and the solutions we provide are simple and convenient. That's why we're trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.

