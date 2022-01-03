Exro Shifts to Virtual Presentation at CES

Exro has switched to an all-virtual presentation for the upcoming 2022 Consumer Electronics Show due to the rapidly spreading COVID-19 omicron variant.

CES registrants can visit Exro's digital booth between January 5-7, 2022 , to tour its next-generation electric vehicle demonstrators and learn about its Coil Driver and Battery Control System technologies.

Exro CEO Sue Ozdemir will provide a live virtual booth tour for CES registrants on Thursday, January 6, 2022 , at 10 AM PST .

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Exro Technologies Inc. (TSX: EXRO) (OTCQB: EXROF) (the "Company" or "Exro"), a leading clean technology company that has developed a new class of power electronics for electric motors and batteries, announced today that it will switch to an all-virtual presentation for the upcoming 2022 Consumer Electronics Show due to the rapidly spreading COVID-19 omicron variant. All CES registrants are invited to experience Exro's virtual booth, learn more about its Coil Driver and Battery Control System technologies, and tour three next-generation electric vehicle demonstrators that have been retrofitted with its technology to improve performance and versatility here: https://www.exro.com/investors/events/ces.

Exro's digital presence will feature exciting content including:

Booth virtual tour: Registrants can experience a direct simulation of the Exro CES booth on-demand via video and images. Here, guests can tour Exro-owned vehicle demonstrators, including an electric Polaris Ranger Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) and Zero Motorcycle featuring Exro's 100 Volt Coil Drive System, and an electric Humvee showcasing Exro's 800 Volt Coil Drive System. Booth visitors can virtually discover Exro's Coil Driver and Battery Control System technologies and learn about how these innovations are driving EV performance, introducing AC fast-charging capabilities, and enabling Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) capabilities, along with other consumer-benefits.



Live virtual booth tour with Exro CEO: On Thursday, January 6, 2022 , at 10 AM PST , Exro CEO Sue Ozdemir will provide CES registrants with a digital live tour of the booth. Ozdemir will take visitors through each section of the booth, sharing more information about Exro technology, applications, and partners, as well as speaking to what the community can expect from Exro in the summer of 2022.



Meetings with the Exro team: CES registrants are also invited to book personal meetings with Exro experts for individual booth tours.



Exclusive giveaways: Lastly, registrants can participate in Exro's CES exclusive virtual giveaways for a chance to win an adventure and solitude experience. One winner and their guest will receive travel and accommodations in Arizona in June 2022 for an unforgettable electric experience, including a ride in Exro's retrofitted fully electric Humvee.

"The health and safety of Exro employees is our top priority. Though we were pushing towards an in-person event, ultimately both the decision made by CES to reduce exhibiting days and the highly transmissible and rapidly spreading COVID variant impacted our plans," said Sue Ozdemir, CEO of Exro. "That is why we've made the decision to take an all-digital approach at CES 2022. We're confident that our digital booth experience will offer tremendous value to CES registrants, and the Exro team looks forward to virtually showcasing breakthrough vehicle technologies to engaging with key stakeholders and markets."

CES registrants can access Exro's virtual booth and engage with the team from January 5-7, 2022. Due to Exro's late decision to shift to a digital presence, Exro's physical booth will remain on-site at CES, staffed by its booth service provider who will be directing CES attendees to Exro's virtual booth.

About Exro Technologies Inc.

Exro is a clean technology company pioneering intelligent control solutions in power electronics to help solve the most challenging problems in electrification. Exro has developed a new class of control technology that expands the capabilities of electric motors, generators, and batteries. Exro enables the application to achieve more with less energy consumed.

Exro's advanced motor control technology, the Coil Driver™, expands the capabilities of electric powertrains by enabling intelligent optimization for efficient energy consumption. Exro is working with many partners from all over the world to bring their technology to the electric mobility industries and beyond.

For more information visit our website at www.exro.com .

Visit us on social media @exrotech.

