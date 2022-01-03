Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

InMode to Present at the 24th Needham Virtual Growth Conference

Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago

YOKNEAM, Israel, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, today announced that Moshe Mizrahy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on January 12, 2022, at 9:15am EST.

InMode Logo (PRNewsfoto/InMode)
InMode Logo (PRNewsfoto/InMode)

Management will be available for one-on-one virtual meetings during the conference. To schedule a meeting, please contact your Needham representative. A live webcast of the presentation will be available to the public at InMode's events page here. The webcast will be archived for 90 days following the live presentation.

For more information regarding these events, please visit InMode's investor relations page here.

About InMode 

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures and markets devices harnessing novel radio-frequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically-accepted minimally invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode, please visit www.inmodemd.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1064477/InMode_Logo.jpg

Investor Relations Contact:
Miri Segal-Scharia
MS-IR LLC
ir@inmodemd.com
+1-917-607-8654

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inmode-to-present-at-the-24th-needham-virtual-growth-conference-301452494.html

SOURCE InMode Ltd.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.