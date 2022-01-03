What's for dinner? Bright by Text teams up with Cooking Matters to send parents free text messages with low-cost recipes, nutrition education, and more

DENVER, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parents of young children have a new free resource to turn to when they're wondering "what's for dinner?" Today, Bright by Text and Cooking Matters announced a new partnership to deliver trusted nutrition education, low-cost recipes, and tips for feeding kids to parents across the country.

Designed for parents with children prenatally through age 8, this new offering provides families with easy, low-cost, healthy recipes for the whole family, nutrition education, and strategies for feeding the family. To sign up, parents and caregivers can text COOK to 274 448 and receive text messages in either English or Spanish.

"We know that text messages work: 95% of Bright by Text subscribers say our messages make them a more confident caregiver," said Jean McSpadden, President and CEO of Bright by Text. "With healthy eating a goal for many families, we're excited to partner with Cooking Matters to put nutrition and food resources directly into the fingertips of more parents. These text messages will help families with that age-old 'what's for dinner?' dilemma and help them build confidence to feed their families healthy, easy meals they'll enjoy."

According to a national survey by APCO Insight , families view cost as the primary barrier to healthy eating. In addition, families with low income that regularly plan meals, write grocery lists and budget for food make healthy meals from scratch more often than those who don't. With 1 in 5 children classified as obese in America and 1 in 6 at risk of hunger, these messages can help families save time, save money, and feed their families in order to live healthier lives.

"We know parents and caregivers are looking for quick, easy and affordable meal ideas and tips for feeding their families," said Jessica Caouette, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist and Senior Content Manager at Share Our Strength, the organization behind the Cooking Matters campaign. "A partnership with Bright By Text helps us reach more families with timely and relevant tips, ideas and recipes delivered in a way that parents want."

About Bright By Text

Bright by Text, a national non-profit, sends free text messages to parents and caregivers across the country to give every child the brightest possible start in life. Through tips, information, games and resources, Bright by Text is proven to build nurturing caregiver-child relationships, strengthen families, promote a child's healthy development, and improve school readiness. Messages are timed to a child's exact age, prenatally through age 8, and offered in both English and Spanish. Learn more at www.brightbytext.org.

About Cooking Matters

Cooking Matters is helping end childhood hunger by inspiring families to make healthy, affordable food choices. Our programs teach parents and caregivers with limited food budgets to shop for and cook healthy meals. Cooking Matters is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization working to end hunger and poverty. Learn more at CookingMatters.org.

