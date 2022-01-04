Judge Clyenthia LaToye Miller & Nation of Islam's "Fisher Of Men" Joins Conversation at Legislative Reception To Discuss Prison Reform w/ U.S. Behind The Walls

DETROIT, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 22nd, 2022 NAAB Radio brings U.S. Behind The Walls ( https://www.usbehindthewalls.org ) to gather politicians and heavy hitters to make a mark on lawmakers in hopes to bring in more mitigation for prison reform laws. Nation of Islam's Abdul'Malik Muhammad has joined the conversation with Judge Clyenthia LaToye Miller and more, as USBTW tackles judicial atrocities. Abdul'Malik Muhammad, also known as a "Fisher of Men", who's name was given to him by Minister Louis Farrakhan; was once facing a life sentence at the 17 years old and ultimately served a mandatory 12 years in prison due to a drug conviction. Abdul'Malik is now serving as a pillar in the community, as he is Founder of the Fasting & Prayer Foundation in Chicago, IL. He is also a Real Estate Investor using his resources to improve the very conditions that contribute to where we are as a whole, today.

US Behind the Walls (PRNewsfoto/US Behind The Walls)

If you would like to be in attendance, please RSVP via rsvp@usbtw.org .

Multi-Award Winning Judge, Clyenthia LaToye Miller is known as a legislative trailblazer. She has won a total of 14 awards reflecting on her will to take the initiative within her team and community. A fun fact is that her parents were the very first Black Men and Women to graduate from the University of Arkansas Law School; and her mother was the very first Black woman to become a lawyer in the history of Arkansas. This says much about what has motivated her background in becoming who she is today. Judge Clyenthia LaToye Miller has a first hand look at the results of civil disposition; but her hands are in it to effectively make change. She works in the Juvenile Section of the Family Division, helping citizens maintain self-sufficiency. Self sufficiency is the key to breaking unhealthy generational cycles. How do we accomplish this as a community? Well… we must unlearn and relearn. We must unlearn what we thought worked and begin to assess the crime rate in ways that positively affect the community. There should be no other way to go about it. We must improve access to mental health solutions and stop ignoring how we play a role in the cause and effect. Doing something repeatedly that doesn't work is called "insanity", right?

Please do not forget to RSVP via rsvp@usbtw.org.

At the Ballroom Initiative, we address mass incarceration, wrongful convictions and improper use of power in law by proposing more conducive policies. U.S. Behind The Walls aims to ensure that the community can gain confidence that real concerns will be assessed while also introducing better preventative measures on both sides.

Press contact:

Publicist, Demetrius Phoenix

Pyramid Media Agency

pyramidmedia.pr@gmail.com

About US Behind the Walls



"US Behind the Walls was founded on the principle that all Americans should receive equal justice under the laws, regardless of their race, social, or financial status.

One important value in American society is that everyone has equal justice under the law. This means that the government and its leaders must also obey the law. Our Constitution was written in 1787. The writers of the Constitution wanted a government that was ruled by laws, not by men.

Unfortunately, we have found this to not be true and it is time for a change. We also believe there are two Justice systems in our country that have never been so divided.

Here at US Behind the Walls, we are working to make a change! In the US there are currently over 2.5 million men, women, and children locked up behind prison walls. Our streets are no safer, our criminal justice system is a billion-dollar industry, paid for by you, the taxpayers. Every year during the election, our politicians make big promises about prison reform and after they have been elected, they suddenly develop amnesia and do not follow up on any of their campaign promises."

About NAAB Radio



"We are an online radio station with a team of professional radio personalities and production engineers. We have set the bar high for NAAB Radio and in the past two years we have broken the glass ceiling. NAAB Radio started in 2019 with one radio station and as of today, we have over 20 stations with millions of listeners worldwide.

Our goal here at NAAB Radio is to establish 360 radio stations by year end of 2022, with 50 Tribute radio stations honoring major recording artists past and present like Dolly Parton, Michael Jackson and many more. Our listeners are resilient; they listen every day for new ideas, products, and services, which makes NAAB Radio truly a great place to advertise your business."

Press contact:

Publicist, Demetrius Phoenix

Pyramid Media Agency

pyramidmedia.pr@gmail.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE US Behind The Walls