Kivu Hires Shane Sims, as New Chief Executive Officer

BERKELEY, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kivu Consulting, a leading provider of cybersecurity and forensic services to organizations worldwide, announced Shane Sims has been chosen to become its new Chief Executive Officer. Sims brings decades of executive leadership and cybersecurity experience in forensic investigations, incident response, and strategy/risk/compliance as well as national security experience.

Before joining Kivu, Sims was a Principal in KPMG's Cyber Security Services. In this role, he focused on driving business growth and delivering cyber risk and compliance strategies. Prior to that, Sims was a Principal at PwC, where he built and led the US Cybercrime and Data Breach Response Services business, supporting private sector organizations across all industries. He also served as Supervisory Special Agent at the Federal Bureau of Investigation with a focus on cybercrime.

"Shane is a proven cybersecurity leader with a distinguished track record of successfully leading international incident response engagements, developing counterintelligence strategies, and conducting complex investigations," said Winston Krone, Chief Research Officer, Co-founder, and Insurance Channel Leader. "We are excited to welcome Shane and believe his extensive expertise in leading high-growth businesses will be instrumental in advancing Kivu's market position and long-term growth strategy."

Sims, who holds a Bachelor of Arts from Earlham College and a Master of Arts Degree from Duquesne University, also served as the CEO of Network Concepts, Inc.

"Kivu is one of the original pure-play cybersecurity consultancies that has battled cyber threats for over 3500 engagements," said Sims. "Powered by a diverse, agile, and talented workforce, Kivu is well-positioned to defend organizations against cybercrime. It's a pleasure to join a team with such unparalleled capability in providing holistic, end-to-end cybersecurity solutions. I look forward to digging in once I have wrapped up obligations to my current company."

About Kivu Consulting

Kivu is a leading global cybersecurity firm that offers a full suite of pre-and post-incident services, specializing in forensic response to cyber-attacks and ransomware incidents. Kivu delivers cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions to organizations in need and is a trusted cyber incident partner to insurance.

