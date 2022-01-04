LifeProof Announces WĀKE for Samsung GALAXY S21 FE 5G

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G helps you take your photography to the next level with powerful zoom settings. Protect your new Galaxy S21 FE 5G with a case that is ready for adventure. WĀKE, created from ocean-based recycled plastic, is available now on lifeproof.com.

LifeProof is dedicated to helping make an impact on our world's water and has recycled over 63,000 pounds of plastic that may have otherwise ended up in the ocean. LifeProof WĀKE for Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is made from 85 percent ocean-based recycled plastic and features a mellow wave pattern as an homage to the ocean.

"LifeProof is committed to making responsible choices when designing our cases," said LifeProof CEO Jim Parke. "Every case that we make uses recycled plastic, that means fewer pieces of plastic are ending up discarded in the ocean or a landfill."

WĀKE offers drop proof protection, guarding Galaxy S21 FE 5G from tumbles of up to 6.6 feet and comes in a variety of colors. This slim case slides on and off Galaxy S21 FE 5G with ease, featuring a one-piece design that fits comfortably in pockets.

In line with our corporate mission of giving back, LifeProof invites our consumers to make a difference, too. In partnership with Water.org, Coral Reef Alliance, American Rivers and Oceana, LifeProof makes a donation for every registered purchase to support a healthier future for our world's water. Consumers can visit lifeproof.com/makewaves to register their product and select the charity of their choice.

LifeProof WĀKE for Galaxy S21 FE 5G is available now on lifeproof.com for $39.99 .

