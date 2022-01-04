Orgain® Disrupts Wellness Culture With Its First National Brand Campaign

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For many, the new year is a time to reset and establish new health and wellness goals, most meant to improve outside appearance, but getting "healthy" isn't all about external results. In a recent survey conducted with OnePoll, 70% of Americans said they find the wellness space saturated with unattainable health ideals that make it intimidating to live a clean and healthy lifestyle. The same survey found that 81% of Americans agree that when they focus on feeling their best on the inside, they feel they can accomplish anything they set their minds to¹. This data inspired Orgain, the leader in high-quality, delicious-tasting, clean nutrition products, to anchor its first-ever national brand campaign in the feeling of health. Set to Nina Simone's iconic "Feeling Good" track, the campaign flips the script on where people focus their attention in pursuit of wellness. The campaign, called "That Orgain Feeling", demonstrates how clean eating can help you feel better, which leads to better outcomes and invites more triumphant, do-anything feelings of accomplishment and joy.

The campaign was developed by creative agency 180LA, which joined forces with Orgain last fall as its newest agency partner, and was directed by the Malloy Brothers. "That Orgain Feeling" is about the familiar feeling you get because of clean nutrition, when you're on your A-game, firing on all cylinders and feel you can take on the world and whatever it throws your way. The media buy features a mix of cable and streaming platforms and will appear on Bravo, HGTV, ESPN, E!, NFL, Food Network and Hulu. Dedicated PR and social programming will complement the campaign, bringing "That Orgain Feeling" to life across several channels.

"The nutrition category is saturated with brands showing aspirational, unattainable ideals of what health 'should' look like," said Andrew Abraham, CEO and founder of Orgain. "As a brand whose passion and focus has always been about providing everyone access to good, clean nutrition, it's important for us to ditch the unrealistic and uniform ideas of health and instead prioritize how we fuel our bodies, because eating right is the first step in elevating all those feel-good feelings that a purposeful, healthy journey can provide."

To help inspire people to feel their best and remind us that even the smallest steps can lead to significant change, Orgain will partner with several well-known personalities throughout 2022.

Orgain offers more than 30 products, including the No. 1 organic ready-to-drink shake, the No. 1 plant-based protein powder, collagen powders, immunity blends, bars, ready-to-drink shakes for kids and more. Available in more than 20 flavors, there is something for everyone, including products specially formulated for kids and athletes. For more information, please visit Orgain.com , and capture that Orgain feeling by following @DrinkOrgain on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter and YouTube .

About Orgain:

Orgain was created by Dr. Andrew Abraham, who, after beating cancer at an early age, devoted himself to medicine. But his passion to find better nutrition inspired him to leave his practice and create foods and beverages based on the belief that real nutrition has the power to make a real difference in people's lives, and now it's made to fuel yours. Orgain's primary purpose is to make delicious, organic nutritional products to help people lead healthy, vibrant lives. Its products include meal replacement shakes, protein powders and snack bars for adults and kids. Orgain uses only the highest-quality ingredients, never at the cost of taste and texture. Most Orgain products are Certified Organic, and all are soy-free, gluten-free, non-GMO and free of artificial colors, flavors and preservatives. To learn more about Orgain and Dr. Abraham's fascinating story and purpose, or to shop for products and browse recipes, visit Orgain.com.

¹ OnePoll custom survey of 1,000 general population Americans

