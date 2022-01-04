PANASONIC AUTOMOTIVE POWERS FIRST UL-CERTIFIED EBIKE WITH TOTEM USA, BLENDING USER-FRIENDLY DESIGN AND SAFETY

Zen Rider "Powered by Panasonic" launches in the U.S. market, available for off-the-shelf purchase and white label distribution

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at CES 2022, Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America, a Division of Panasonic Corporation of North America, announces its collaboration with Totem USA to bring Totem's first UL-certified eBike to the U.S. market, "Zen Rider." In 2019, Panasonic received the industry's first e-Bike safety standard certification from UL (UL2849), a not-for-profit safety standards development organization and leading safety science company.

Zen Rider “Powered by Panasonic” launches in the U.S. market, available for off-the-shelf purchase and white label distribution

Powered by Panasonic, the Totem USA eBike "Zen Rider" provides consumers with an affordable, family-friendly option to meet growing demands of the eBike market. Research from NPD indicated a growth rate for electric bicycles of 240% in the 12 months leading up to July 2021, with sustained interest expected after the dramatic growth seen in cycling and sporting equipment amidst consumer pandemic spending.

"We're proud to announce Totem USA's first eBike, with a UL-certified Panasonic system, to expand mobility transformation in the United States. With a low step through mounting on the Zen Rider, the bike design and motor/battery system are especially suited for urban areas," said Derek Arciniaga, senior manager of business development at Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America.

Panasonic's second UL 2849 certified motor & battery system features include:

2-Axle motor + battery eBike system

75 Nm of max torque, and a 404 Wh battery

Pedal assistance up to 15mph (perfect for city / local ordinances with 15mph speed limitations)

Totem USA, in collaboration with Panasonic, is prepared to design, develop and produce custom eBike offerings for companies interested in UL certified eBikes. The Panasonic drive system is suitable for two-wheel and three-wheel city, touring or cargo eBike variants.

To demo the eBike at the CES eMobility track or to learn more about the Zen Rider Powered by Panasonic, please visit: https://na.panasonic.com/us/ces-2022

About Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America

Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America is a division company of Panasonic Corporation of North America and is a leading global supplier of automotive infotainment and connectivity system solutions. Panasonic Automotive is head quartered in Peachtree City, Georgia, with sales, marketing and engineering operations in Farmington Hills, Mich. For more information on Panasonic Automotive, please visit https://na.panasonic.com/us/automotive-solutions

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is committed to creating a better life and a better world by enabling its business-to-business customers through innovations in Sustainable Energy, Immersive Entertainment, Integrated Supply Chains and Mobility Solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2021, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at https://na.panasonic.com/us

Totem USA

Totem USA, located in McKinney Texas is a division of the Golden Wheel Group, the 4th Largest manufacturer in the world of bicycles and eBikes. www.goldenwheelgroup.com Golden Wheel Group

