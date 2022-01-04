Pure Storage Powers Government Infrastructure Modernization and Cloud Transformation

40% of U.S. federal agencies, including three branches of the Department of Defense, rely on Pure Storage

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage® (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers storage as-a-service in a multi-cloud world, today announced new momentum within the U.S. public sector as government plans for infrastructure modernization accelerate.

Pure is a trusted partner to essential government agencies across the intelligence, space, cyber, defense, civilian, health, state, local, and education markets. With more than 175 of the United States' 440 federal agencies relying on its services, Pure has breadth and depth of government customers and experience, serving agencies across all three branches of the U.S. Federal Government and three branches of the U.S. Department of Defense. At the state, local, and education (SLED) level, Pure has customer representation in 48 of the 50 U.S. states.

Pure Storage's public sector business achieved all-time highs in Q3 as its customer base and use case portfolio grew. New public sector customers from the quarter include:

A large agency within the Department of Treasury chose Pure to replace their legacy storage arrays with simple, scalable all-flash solutions that help solve its largest, most-complex data management challenges. Together, Pure and a strategic partner are providing the agency a true as-a-service experience with non-disruptive upgrades via our Evergreen™ program.

A core agency within the Department of Homeland Security chose Pure FlashBlade ® to help power its advanced analytics and AI operations. This technology is central to the agency's mission of enhancing national security through innovation, intelligence, collaboration, and trust.

Commonwealth of Massachusetts adopted Pure-as-a-Service complete with FlashArray™, FlashStack® for Block Performance and Block Capacity, FlashBlade and the Portworx® Suite to containerize and modernize key applications. Armed with these advancements, the Commonwealth was able to modernize its infrastructure and application to support continuity of services to its agencies and the public.

Trends and developments in cloud transformation, ransomware, cybersecurity, DevOps, and artificial intelligence (AI) are all driving modernization demand within the public sector, across Federal, SLED, and Healthcare. Agencies are looking to implement hybrid cloud strategies that best serve their goals, moving some workloads to the cloud while repatriating others to on-premises, with containerization becoming increasingly essential. Accelerating this further, the American Rescue Plan, CARES act, and other government relief programs are enabling these organizations to invest more in building secure, resilient data centers that these new technologies require.

Pure has separated itself as a vendor of choice among public sector customers because its solutions and services deliver unmatched resilience and performance with the flexibility, scalability, and agility of the cloud, regardless of where their data lives.

"2022 will be the year of infrastructure investment and cloud transformation for the government, and Pure is the best positioned storage vendor to enable the public sector with an agile, resilient data platform delivered via a cloud operating model and secured by built-in data protection. We're proud to support federal and SLED customers as their trusted partner, facilitating their most strategic, future-proof path to IT modernization." -- Mike Wiseman, VP of Americas Public Sector Sales, Pure Storage.

To learn more about Pure Storage solutions for the public sector, visit purestorage.com/government .

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) gives technologists their time back. Pure delivers a modern data experience that empowers organizations to run their operations as a true, automated, storage as-a-service model seamlessly across multiple clouds. Pure helps customers put data to use while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. And with a certified customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world. For more information, visit www.purestorage.com .

