Rumble Moves a Significant Portion of Its Ad Inventory to its own Advertising Center Strengthening its immunity to cancel culture, Rumble will launch its advertising marketplace where advertisers can choose exactly what content they want to advertise on, and publishers can choose which advertisers they want to work with

TORONTO, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the video platform Rumble announced that a significant portion of its advertising inventory is being deployed through an alpha version of its advertising marketplace instead of public ad exchanges. The company will roll out the marketplace in stages during the course of 2022. Eventually, all ads on Rumble's platform will be served through Rumble's own advertising system. The advertising marketplace will provide a real alternative to the current advertising eco-system by including real-time bidding, extensive targeting, and the ability for publishers to participate and list their websites in the exchange.

"Current exchanges are opaque, they don't let advertisers choose where to advertise, and they are enormously susceptible to cancel culture pressure" says CEO Chris Pavlovski. "We want to build a transparent advertising eco-system for creators, publishers, and advertisers that is immune to cancel culture."

Multiple advertisers are already running ads through the new system, and Rumble anticipates opening the marketplace up to more advertisers by Q2 2022.

Rumble is a high-growth neutral video platform that is creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture. Rumble's mission is to restore the internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. The company recently announced the execution of a definitive business combination agreement with CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ: CFVI). See the announcement here: https://corp.rumble.com

