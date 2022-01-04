Tambourine Reveals Rebrand of Award-Winning Spice Island Beach Resort

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tambourine, the Fort Lauderdale-headquartered digital marketing technology company serving hotels, resorts, and tourism destinations worldwide is proud to build upon its long standing experience with luxury properties, as it reveals an immersive rebrand to coincide with the reopening of the award-winning, all-inclusive Spice Island Beach Resort.

"We've had the honor of collaborating with iconic Spice Island Beach Resort Grenada for the past 20 years and truly admire the Hopkin family's dedication to innovation and excellence. As we began exploring how the brand would emerge in this new realm of travel, we found an opportunity to evolve its existing essence to fully capture all of the elements that make an escape here incredibly unique," said Rafael Cardozo, founder and CEO, Tambourine.

Through an elegant reimagination and representation of the brand's enduring values, rich heritage, and upscale atmosphere, Tambourine has further differentiated the AAA Five Diamond property with subtle, understated nods to the beachfront lifestyle, including a new, refined logo, fresh iconography, and an island-focused color palette that mirrors the natural beauty of Grenada.

"Communicating the Spice Island Beach Resort story is no simple feat. It takes intentionality, inspiration, creativity and curiosity to present exactly who we are. Tambourine has been an exceptional partner in bringing our vision to life, balancing history and heritage with a stunning new aesthetic. We are confident this rebrand will be the driving force in our next chapter of success together," said Janelle M. Hopkin, President & Managing Director, Spice Island Beach Resort.

About Tambourine

Tambourine continues to shake up the hospitality industry with custom integrated marketing solutions for hotels, resorts, and destinations worldwide. The company's emergence as the market leader for both branded and independent hotels is a testament to their core values: putting customer service center stage, setting the standards for hotel website design, and making performance digital marketing easier and more profitable for its valued partners.

