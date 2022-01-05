Anthos Therapeutics Appoints David McIntyre as Chief Financial Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthos Therapeutics, a late-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapies for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, today announced the appointment of David McIntyre as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. McIntyre will assume responsibility for the company's finance and investor relation functions, and joins Anthos as its lead product candidate, abelacimab, expects to become the first 'hemostasis-sparring' Factor XI anticoagulant to enter Phase 3 clinical studies in the United States.

"With the recent completion of enrollment in our Phase 2b atrial fibrillation (AF) study and the goal of initiating three Phase 3 clinical studies for abelacimab within the next twelve months, David strengthens our leadership team as we aim to become the first Factor XI anticoagulant seeking approval for the treatment and prevention of thromboembolism in various cardiovascular conditions," said John Glasspool, CEO, Anthos Therapeutics. "David brings a successful track record in both public and private healthcare companies and his financial, transactional, and legal experience adds significant value to our organization going forward."

Mr. McIntyre added, "Factor XI therapies are becoming increasingly recognized as a paradigm shift in anticoagulation as they are able to pharmacologically uncouple thrombosis from the bleeding and tolerability challenges commonly encountered with conventional anticoagulation therapies. I am excited to be joining a team made up of outstandingly talented individuals and investors working to bring abelacimab to the market so as to meet this serious medical need in anticoagulation."

Mr. McIntyre is an experienced healthcare executive having spent more than twenty years in various finance roles, including C-suite level roles across multinational and growth stage entities such as Tessa Therapeutics, Inc., AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. , HeartWare® International, Inc., and Braeburn, Inc. Mr. McIntyre's experience also includes nearly ten years as a Partner at Apple Tree Partners, a multi-billion-dollar life science venture capital and growth equity fund, giving him a deep knowledge of the US biotech and medical device markets.

Mr. McIntyre holds a Bachelor of Economics (Accounting) from the University of Sydney (Australia), a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Technology, Sydney (Australia) and a Master of Business Administration from Duke University (Fuqua Scholar). He is also a Certified Practicing Accountant and is admitted as a legal practitioner of the Supreme Court of the State of New South Wales (Australia) and of the High Court of Australia.

About Anthos Therapeutics

Anthos Therapeutics is a late-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of genetically and pharmacologically validated innovative therapies to advance care for people living with cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Anthos's lead product, abelacimab, a highly selective, fully human monoclonal antibody with novel dual activity against both Factor XI and its activated form, Factor XIa, offers the promise of hemostasis-sparing anticoagulation for the prevention and treatment of arterial and venous thromboembolic events.1,2,3 This ensures vital protection from arterial and venous thromboembolic events with a potentially reduced risk of clinically significant bleeding. Abelacimab is capable of achieving profound suppression of Factor XI activity for up to 30 days following a single intravenous or subcutaneous dose.2 Once monthly subcutaneous administration of abelacimab led to marked reductions of free FXI levels from baseline.3 Abelacimab has the potential to be a best-in-class and first-in-class anticoagulant as it transitions into three Phase 3 clinical studies prior to the end of 2022. Anthos was launched by Blackstone Life Sciences in 2019.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the initiation, and timing, of future clinical trials and its research and development. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release, including statements regarding the company's strategy, future operations, future financial position, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "become", "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the company's views as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing the company's views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof. The company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the company's views to change. However, while the company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

