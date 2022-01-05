Availity and PriorAuthNow Team Up to Streamline Prior Authorizations The strategic alliance brings together the nation's largest health information network and the largest integrated prior authorization network

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. and COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Availity , the nation's largest real-time health information network, today announced a strategic alliance with PriorAuthNow, the leading real-time prior authorization network that connects providers and payers, to form the healthcare industry's largest integrated prior authorization network.

Availity is the place where healthcare finds the answers needed to shift focus back to patient care. As the nation’s largest health information network, Availity facilitates over 4 billion clinical, administrative, and financial transactions annually. The company’s suite of dynamic products, built on a powerful, intelligent platform, enables real-time collaboration for success in a competitive, value-based care environment.

This alliance will unite PriorAuthNow's best-in-class, EHR-integrated prior authorization workflows with Availity's expansive, multi-payer offerings to deliver timely prior authorization services. According to a recent CAQH CORE case study, PriorAuthNow significantly reduced the effort spent conducting a prior authorization by 91%, from 45 minutes to 4. Additionally, 25% of the prior authorizations in the study required no human effort at all.

This new fully connected and integrated network is the first to bring value to both providers and payers by solving prior authorization at scale, achieving the mission set out by both companies to solve long-running systemic challenges with the prior authorization process.

Availity's expertise serving payers and providers—which runs 20 years deep—will be a key asset as PriorAuthNow establishes itself as the bridge from prior authorizations to intelligent care collaboration. The relationship is natural, as each company prioritizes a focus on patient care and the efficiencies needed to do it well.

"As an industry, we've been talking about the challenges and inefficiencies of prior authorizations for a long time, so we're eager to collaborate with PriorAuthNow to solve this important problem," says Availity CEO Russ Thomas. "Our products together bring unmatched benefit to all healthcare stakeholders. We know the high-quality service that PriorAuthNow brings to the table and can't wait to deliver results with them."

"We're excited to work alongside the brilliant team at Availity to continue untangling the prior authorization process and drive change where it's needed," says PriorAuthNow CEO Joe Anstine. "It's an area we're both committed to improving to create better outcomes for providers, payers, and most importantly patients. It's great to partner with allies chasing the same vision."

