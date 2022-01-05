Catalina Partners with PlaceIQ to Deliver Location-Based Strategies for CPG Clients Catalina can now leverage PlaceIQ data in real time to inform planning, audience targeting, measurement and analytics.

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalina , a shopper intelligence and omni-channel media provider, and PlaceIQ , a leading data and technology provider, today announced their partnership to bring location-driven planning, measurement and attribution to CPG retailers.

PlaceIQ and Catalina partnership

Catalina can now leverage PlaceIQ data in real time to inform planning, audience targeting, measurement and analytics.

Catalina will use PlaceIQ's Firehose Visits product to enhance its measurement, audience creation and analytics offerings. Firehose Visits includes visitation metrics from across the country - along with powerful Place metrics to capture open hours, multi-use properties, and more. PlaceIQ will extend its large Point of Interest (POI) database to include over 30,000 custom locations to support Catalina's growing out-of-home and place-based media service.

PlaceIQ's location-based data built on a robust POI database, combined with Catalina's highly scaled deterministic shopper transaction data and shopper panel data will enable advertisers to reach more precise audiences, optimize offline and online media engagement across channels, and deliver real-world ROI on a brand campaign's performance.

"We're happy to take our offering further into the CPG marketplace by partnering with Catalina to create ease of access and seamless usability for brands and channel partners," said Brian Bradtke, VP of Partner Development at PlaceIQ. "What's really exciting about this partnership is we'll be focusing on OOH work, while expanding into other channels as we grow together."

Catalina selected PlaceIQ due to its ease and flexibility to define and monitor custom locations necessary for OOH, as well as their reach and visit attribute quality. PlaceIQ's data was tested for accuracy by comparing historical data to Catalina's own truth sets of transaction data.

"As Catalina brings our omni-channel and out-of-home/place-based media capabilities closer together, this new partnership enables us to map location-based visit signals to our anonymous shopper ID graph. With PlaceIQ further extending our knowledge of where shoppers shop, as well as what they care about, we can help CPG advertisers better target them at locations they frequent with relevant, impactful advertising. We can also measure sales lift conversion based on shoppers seeing specific ads while on their path-to-purchase," said Brian Dunphy, SVP, Digital Business & Strategic Partnerships at Catalina. "We are excited to be adding PlaceIQ to our Partner Ecosystem Program and working together to provide added value to our retailer, brand, agency and place-based media partners."

About PlaceIQ

PlaceIQ is a leading data and technology provider that powers critical business and marketing decisions with location data, analytics, and insights. An early industry pioneer, PlaceIQ has become the standard for fueling better decisions by marketers, analysts and publishers through powerful, location-based consumer insights, real-world measurement, and attribution. With PlaceIQ, companies can uncover opportunities within the consumer journey by learning about and connecting with location-based audiences, measuring real-world ROI and applying insights that drive intelligent marketing and successful business outcomes. The company is headquartered in New York City and has offices in Palo Alto, Chicago, and Detroit. For more information, visit www.placeiq.com . Follow us on Twitter @PlaceIQ and like us on Facebook: PlaceIQ.

About Catalina

Catalina is a leader in shopper intelligence and highly targeted in-store, TV, radio and digital media that personalizes the shopper journey. Powered by the world's richest real-time shopper database, Catalina helps retailers, CPG brands and agencies optimize every stage of media planning, execution and measurement to deliver $6.1 billion in consumer value annually. Catalina has no higher priority than ensuring the privacy and security of the data entrusted to the company and maintaining consumer trust. Catalina has operations in the United States, Costa Rica, Europe and Japan. To learn more, visit www.catalina.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter @Catalina.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PlaceIQ