Chronicled's MediLedger Network Enhances Membership Management for Premier, Inc. Pharmacy Suppliers and Distributors

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chronicled, Inc., the technology company behind the blockchain-powered MediLedger Network, today announced the contractual partnership with Premier Healthcare Alliance, L.P. ("Premier") that includes the addition of Premier's pharmacy membership roster for its group purchasing organization to the MediLedger Network, which will be pre-validated for Premier-contracted pharmacy suppliers and distributors.

As a result of the partnership, Premier pharmacy members would have access to improved coordination among Premier-contracted pharmacy suppliers and distributors, enabling more accurate pricing, reduced add-bills and simplified procurement. Premier, Inc. is a leading healthcare improvement company uniting an alliance of more than 4,400 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 250,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare.

Premier-contracted pharmacy suppliers receive the real-time validated pharmacy program membership roster from Premier that can be used to streamline internal membership and contract eligibility processes, as well as achieve alignment on Premier's pharmacy membership roster with distributors.

This launch represents a major digital transformation within the pharmaceutical supply chain. The MediLedger blockchain-powered network streamlines internal processing, communication and audits among trading partners, creating strong alignment and enforcing rules without any third party sitting in the middle.

Efforts that enhance trust among pharmacy supply chain partners, such as the MediLedger Network, complement Premier's efforts to align pricing across the healthcare supply chain, including e-invoicing and e-payable capabilities that seamlessly automate healthcare financial processes.

"The addition of MediLedger to Premier's technology portfolio further enhances our ability to make healthcare supply chain business processes more efficient and cost effective," says Jessica Daley, Group Vice President, Strategic Sourcing at Premier. "We are excited to drive this benefit to our members and contracted pharmacy suppliers."

"The MediLedger Network was developed in response to a universal need to remove friction caused by disputes among trading partners," says Susanne Somerville, CEO of Chronicled, "We are proud to partner with Premier to launch this new platform for industry-wide innovation in the healthcare supply chain."

Pharmacy supplier and distributor partners that join the MediLedger Network will benefit from:

A unified view of Premier's pharmacy membership roster, member identifiers such as HIN and DEA numbers, supplier contract pricing data and chargeback claims between the supplier and distributor.

Reduction in most chargeback/pricing errors.

Elimination of unnecessary re-bills.

Reduction in time spent resolving disputes.

Reduction in revenue leakage.

For suppliers and distributors interested in learning more about joining the MediLedger Network, contact hello@chronicled.com.

About Chronicled

Chronicled, a San Francisco-based technology company, enables automation, trust, and automatic settlement for intra-company transactions in the Life Sciences and Healthcare industry. Through the industry leading blockchain-powered MediLedger Network, Chronicled offers trading partners a new way to manage revenue, automate manual processes, and eliminate revenue leakage, while ensuring pricing accuracy and efficiency for health care providers and dispensers. To learn more, visit www.chronicled.com.

Media Contacts:

Haris Kamal

Chronicled

310.678.8158

haris@chronicled.com

View original content:

SOURCE Chronicled