Datadog Announces Global Strategic Partnership with AWS for Observability and Security

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Datadog , Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced a global strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS). As part of this collaboration, AWS and Datadog will work together to develop and deliver tighter product alignment in the future.

(PRNewsfoto/Datadog, Inc.)

As a trusted AWS Partner, Datadog has earned several AWS Competencies that demonstrate Datadog's high level of specialization, AWS technical expertise and proven customer success. Datadog's existing AWS Competencies include:

Microsoft Workloads ISV Competency

DevOps ISV Competency

Government ISV Competency

Containers ISV Competency

Migration and Modernization ISV Competency

By delivering deep visibility into AWS-hosted, on-premises and hybrid environments during every phase of a cloud migration, Datadog helps leading organizations achieve their digital transformation goals with confidence. After enabling a one-click integration, Datadog pulls metrics and tags from more than 70 AWS services to give customers a comprehensive view of their entire infrastructure, including key technologies such as AWS Lambda and Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS). Customers can also benefit from Datadog's full-stack security across all layers of their cloud environment. This means customers can easily analyze their apps, workloads and infrastructure with just a few clicks and enrich security signals with Datadog-managed threat intelligence feeds.

"Observability and security are critical to ensure AWS environments run as efficiently and smoothly as possible," said Ilan Rabinovitch, Senior Vice President, Product & Community at Datadog. "This extended partnership with AWS will help speed the pace of innovation for customers using AWS and Datadog, and we are excited to provide deeper product alignment and go-to-market initiatives to ultimately benefit our customers."

"Datadog is a trusted partner of AWS. Both companies share a commitment to developing excellent products and a focus on customer obsession, which is why AWS is delighted to further the work with Datadog," said Matt Garman, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at AWS. "This strategic collaboration will open up joint marketing and co-selling programs between Datadog and AWS that will bring new opportunities for customers across the globe."

For more information about the partnership between Datadog and AWS, please visit: https://www.datadoghq.com/solutions/aws/.

About Datadog



Datadog is the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements on the benefits of new products and features. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control, including those risks detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 5, 2021, as well as future filings and reports by us. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

Contact

Dan Haggerty

press@datadoghq.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Datadog, Inc.