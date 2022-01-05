Gresham Smith Announces New Executive Management Team in Place The firm provides services to more than 600 public- and private-sector clients

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gresham Smith, a top-ranked national architecture and engineering firm with more than $200 million in annual revenue, announced that the firm's new and expanded Executive Management Team is now in place, effective January 1, 2022.

Gresham Smith

In addition to Rodney Chester as the firm's new CEO, management team members include Peter Oram as the new Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer Dwayne West, Chief Strategy Officer Randy Gibson, and Kelly Hodges in the newly created role of Chief Development and Engagement Officer. Former CEO Al Pramuk will continue to serve as Chairman of the firm's Board of Directors through the end of the 2022 calendar year.

"We have more than 1000 employees across 25 offices," said CEO Rodney Chester. "I am excited about our opportunities to bring value to our clients across so many areas and apply innovative solutions that help shape the built environment."

Ranked #16 on Building Design + Construction's Giants 400 Report, Gresham Smith serves more than 600 private- and public-sector clients in markets including aviation, building engineering, corporate and urban design, healthcare, industrial, land planning, transportation, and water and environment.

Gresham Smith has also been consistently ranked as a "best places to work" in multiple cities. "As a firm, we will gauge our priorities through two lenses: Are the decisions we make helping us achieve our goal of creating a culture that sets the standard in the A/E industry? And do our actions align with our core purpose to plan, design and consult to create healthy and thriving communities?" Chester said.

About Gresham Smith

Gresham Smith is an architecture, engineering and design firm that provides full-service solutions for the built environment with a focus on aviation, building engineering, corporate and urban design, healthcare, industrial, land planning, transportation, and water and environment. Our team of diligent designers, creative problem-solvers, insightful planners and seasoned collaborators work closely with our clients to improve the cities and towns we call home. Consistently ranked as a "best place to work," we are committed to creating a culture that fosters diversity of experience combined with a common goal of genuine care for each other, our partners and the outcome of our work. Learn more at GreshamSmith.com. GreshamSmith.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gresham Smith