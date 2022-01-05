'The Wrangler Rubicon 392 May Just Be the Pinnacle of Factory Off-road SUVs

Jeep® Wrangler Rubicon 392 Wins Four Wheeler '2022 SUV of the Year' 'The Wrangler Rubicon 392 May Just Be the Pinnacle of Factory Off-road SUVs

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

2022 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 wins Four Wheeler '2022 SUV of the Year'

2022 Jeep® Wrangler Rubicon 392 earns highest honor from leading 4x4 authority

Four Wheeler judges evaluated new SUVs during a full week of testing, including ramp travel index (RTI) testing, track testing and on- and off-road evaluation to determine Wrangler Rubicon 392 as 2022 SUV of the Year

2022 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 – the quickest and most powerful Wrangler yet – accelerates from 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds and features a 6.4-liter V-8 engine rated at 470 horsepower and 470 lb.-ft. of torque

2022 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe earns second place in Four Wheeler 2022 SUV of the Year competition

The 2022 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 – the quickest and most powerful Wrangler yet – is Four Wheeler 2022 SUV of the Year.

Four Wheeler's SUV of the Year competition, open to all-new or significantly revised SUVs for the upcoming model year, culminates in the annual award judged by the editors of the 4x4 enthusiast publication. Their conclusion: "The Wrangler Rubicon 392 may just be the pinnacle of factory off-road SUVs. There has been nothing like it before, and there likely won't be anything of the sort once it's gone."

"The Jeep Wrangler 392 is the first vehicle in decades of testing to hit a bullseye on everything that the Four Wheeler staff has ever wanted in a factory 4x4," said Four Wheeler Content Director Sean P. Holman. "With solid axles, front and rear lockers, a disconnecting anti-roll bar, flexy link-coil suspension, 35-inch tires and absolutely sublime V-8 integration that brings with it an incredible 470 horsepower and 470 lb.-ft. of useable torque, the Wrangler 392 elevates Jeep's iconic enthusiast vehicle to another plane and should be tops on any buying list for as long as it lasts."

"Jeep's Wrangler Rubicon 392 may just be the pinnacle of factory off-road performance. For generations off-road fans have been desperately seeking a vehicle with solid axles, big tires and a powerful V-8 engine. Jeep's inclusion of the 470-horsepower 6.4-liter HEMI® V-8 engine in a Wrangler both shocked and delighted the off-roading world while fulfilling their collective wildest dreams," said Truck Trend's Jason Gonderman. "And the fact that you can pair it with all of the goodies that come with the Rubicon package, 35-inch tires through Jeep's Xtreme Recon package, and that it all comes with a factory warranty is a combination that will truly be difficult to beat."

Four Wheeler's weeklong testing regimen includes ramp travel index (RTI) testing to gauge each vehicle's suspension articulation; track testing, including 0-60 and quarter-mile acceleration times, and 60-0 braking distance; and on- and off-road evaluation in the mountains and deserts of Southern California and Nevada. Vehicles are subjected to a variety of off-road conditions, including sand, rocky trails, loose-surface trails, rutted backroads and loose dirt hill climbs. Night driving was also integrated into the competition to gauge the performance of each vehicle's lighting equipment.

Judges included staff from various truck and 4x4 brands, including Four Wheeler, 4-Wheel & Off-Road, and Truck Trend, along with former Four Wheeler staffers and off-road industry experts.

"Earning the title of Four Wheeler's prestigious SUV of the Year award validates the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 both as the benchmark for high-performance SUVs, and also as the best of the best for extreme 4x4 capability," said Jim Morrison, vice president and head of Jeep brand North America. "Having the top two spots, with Wrangler Rubicon 392 in first and Wrangler Rubicon 4xe in second, also shows the breadth of the Wrangler lineup defined by our customers. The Four Wheeler test is grueling and the team is loaded with avid and expert off-roaders who truly understand 4x4 capability, which makes this honor even more meaningful."

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 with Xtreme Recon Package

The most capable, quickest, most powerful Wrangler carries the 6.4-liter V-8, rated at 470 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque. Mated to the crisp-shifting TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission and Selec-Trac full-time active transfer case, the V-8 rockets the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 from 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds and the quarter-mile in 13.0 seconds. Plus, this potent combination comes with a factory-backed warranty.

Away from the pavement, the Trail Rated Wrangler Rubicon 392 with Xtreme Recon Package meshes this potent powertrain with heavy-duty wide track Dana 44 axles, a 4.56 final drive ratio, transmission torque converter lockup control, a 2-inch lift and 35-inch tires on 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels.

The result is the most capable Jeep Wrangler ever with 11.1 inches of ground clearance and improved approach, breakover and departure angles of 46.7, 24.5 and 39.8 degrees, respectively.

The addition of the 6.4-liter (392 cubic inches) engine marks the first time in nearly 40 years a V-8 has been a factory option for the Wrangler. Tuned specifically for the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 and its functional hood scoop, the engine is rated at 470 hp and 470 lb.-ft. of torque.

Critical to on- and off-road performance, nearly 75% of the Wrangler Rubicon 392's peak torque is available just above engine idle speed; this delivers exciting performance, whether enabling a 4.5-second 0-60 mph time or crawling up steep grades.

The performance of the 6.4-liter V-8 is based on a cast iron cylinder block and aluminum heads, accented with an active intake manifold, variable camshaft timing, twin spark plugs per cylinder, sodium-filled exhaust valves, hollow-stem intake valves and piston oil cooling jets. The Wrangler Rubicon 392 engine is fitted with a rear-sump oil pan, high-mount alternator and free-flowing exhaust manifolds.

Fuel Saver Technology with cylinder deactivation seamlessly shifts to smooth, high-fuel-economy four-cylinder mode when engine loads are light, such as cruising on the highway. A tank-mounted high-performance pump keeps the V-8 fueled under even the most demanding conditions.

A functional hood scoop feeds the Wrangler Rubicon 392's engine with cool, denser, outside air, which leads to enhanced performance.

Jeep engineers ensured the Wrangler Rubicon 392's V-8 gets fresh air, regardless of the terrain and weather. The Wrangler Rubicon 392's Hydro-Guide™ air intake system includes a tri-level ducting system with a series of drains, including a one-way drain in the air box that separates water – up to 15 gallons per minute – away from the engine's incoming air. This enables the Wrangler Rubicon 392 with Xtreme Recon Package to traverse water up to 33.6 inches deep at 5 mph worry free, even if a bow wake washes over the hood.

Should the Wrangler Rubicon 392's functional hood scoop become restricted by snow, mud or debris, a secondary air path within the hood structure feeds the engine, making it possible for the Wrangler Rubicon 392 to reach top speed even with a fully blocked primary air path.

An active dual-mode exhaust is standard to deliver an exhilarating and unmistakable sound. The system engages automatically, opening valves in the exhaust system, under higher engine loads to reduce exhaust back pressure. The driver can also activate the system with the press of a button. The dual-pipe performance exhaust system is finished off with unique quad exhaust tailpipes.

A high-torque capacity TorqueFlite 8HP75 eight-speed automatic transmission delivers quick, crisp gear changes during both normal and performance driving conditions. This transmission also enables the driver to change gears via the new steering wheel-mounted aluminum paddle shifters, a first for the Jeep Wrangler, or the Electronic Range Select shifter.

The fully electronic, eight-speed automatic transmission features on-the-fly shift-map changing. The sophisticated transmission software relies on several input parameters to determine the appropriate driving conditions and adjusts shift pattern in response. The result is automatic shifting ideally attuned to the performance requirements of almost any driving demand.

The transmission's gear ratios afford the right response at the right time, from crawling over obstructions on the trail to smooth power delivery at highway speeds, a product of smaller ratio steps between the gears.

The Wrangler Rubicon 392's powertrain calibration includes Torque Reserve and AMax shifting, accessible when doing a brake torque launch, that delivers maximum acceleration for solid-pavement launches. Torque Reserve, an engine strategy used by drag racers, manages fuel flow to the cylinders and controls spark advance or retard to balance engine rpm and torque to maximize power delivery and launch performance. AMax shifting, a performance-enhancing strategy used on the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, maximizes forward torque by coordinating shift time and engine torque management.

The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392's drivetrain puts the power down to all four wheels, all the time.

The heart of the driveline is a Selec-Trac full-time, active transfer case with a 2.72 low-range gear ratio. The transfer case has four driver-selectable modes: 4WD Auto, 4WD High, Neutral and 4WD Low. This full-time two-speed transfer case is intuitive and allows the driver to set it and forget it, while constantly sending power to the front and rear wheels. The Selec-Trac transfer case also allows for Wrangler Rubicon 392 to be flat-towed.

Off road, the Wrangler Rubicon 392 delivers the legendary capability Jeep is renowned for. This includes:

Off-road Plus with Sand and Rock modes: The push of a button maximizes the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392's tractive capabilities. The modes adjust throttle, transmission shift points and traction control for peak performance on higher speed passes on sand terrain, as well as during low-speed rock crawling. The Off-road Plus drive mode also gives drivers the ability to lock the rear axle at high speeds while in 4H

Selec-Speed Control manages vehicle speed in 4L while traversing off-road terrain without requiring throttle or brake input. Selec-Speed Control is activated using a button on the dashboard and can be adjusted from 0.6 mph - 5 mph simply by using the Electronic Range Select shift control

The Wrangler Rubicon 392 with Xtreme Recon Package masters low-speed downhill descents by using the 6.4-liter V-8's engine braking, revised transmission torque converter lockup control and a 58:1 crawl ratio to manage vehicle speed without the driver needing to use the brake pedal

The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 chassis includes upgraded frame rails, front upper control arms and cast iron steering knuckles to take full advantage of the Wrangler Rubicon 392's power and torque. Heavy-duty brakes bring the Wrangler Rubicon 392 to a composed stop no matter the terrain.

The Wrangler Rubicon 392's off-road prowess flows from wide track, heavy-duty Dana 44 front and rear axles with thicker axle tubes and Tru-Lok electronic locking differentials. An electronic front sway-bar disconnect maximizes suspension travel for the most demanding off-road conditions.

Augmenting the Jeep Wrangler's proven five-link front and rear suspension, the Wrangler Rubicon 392 comes with a 2-inch factory lift and is fitted with specially-tuned high-pressure gas-charged monotube shocks to maximize handling and comfort.

The 2022 Jeep Rubicon 392 keeps to the original design theme of Wrangler with bold and functional cues, a wide stance and its recognizable trapezoidal wheel flares. The factory 2-inch lift adds to the vehicle's character and presence.

The Wrangler Rubicon 392 carries bronze accents to mark the most powerful Jeep Wrangler ever. Bronze traces "Rubicon" on the hood, covers the front and rear tow hooks and shock decal outline. It also outlines the Jeep badge and the Trail Rated badge.

Adopted from the Jeep Gladiator Mojave, a 40-mm raised hood with aggressive appearance and a fully functional hood scoop provide cold air intake and greater water fording capability. It also carries a "392" badge on each side, signifying the most cubic inches ever offered in a Jeep Wrangler.

The grille design delivers greater airflow and cooling of the 392 V-8.

Bronze wheels measure 17 by 7.5 inches and are beadlock capable with an optional black locking ring available through Mopar. Available beadlock-capable bronze wheels that measure 17 by 8.0 inches are included in the Xtreme Recon Package with 35-inch tires.

The leather-appointed interior includes unique bronze stitching. The leather seats with Rubicon 392 nomenclature keep drivers comfortable with performance-inspired, integrated upper bolsters to hold occupants in place. To accommodate new engine specs, the gauge cluster receives all-new numbering and design. Available on the Jeep Wrangler for the first time, the leather-wrapped, performance steering wheel features wheel-mounted paddle shifters for fast access to the eight-speed transmission and management of 470 lb.-ft. of torque.

The Uconnect system projects on a standard 8.4-inch screen. Loaded in the software, Jeep Off-road Pages allow owners to monitor pitch, roll, altitude, GPS coordinates, drivetrain power distribution and more.

The 2022 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 is available in 10 exterior colors: Black, Bright White, Firecracker Red, Hydro Blue, Tuscadero, Granite Crystal Metallic, Sarge Green, Snazzberry, Sting-Gray and Silver Zynith, all with a black interior.

The 2022 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 includes 11 premium features, normally options on Jeep Wrangler:

Leather interior

Infotainment Group

HD electrical switch bank

Body-color hard top

Body-color flares

Steel Bumper Group

LED Lighting Group

Cold Weather Group

Remote proximity entry

Safety Group

Advanced Safety Group

Jeep Brand

Built on 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV brand that brings capability, craftsmanship and versatility to people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a broad portfolio of vehicles that continues to provide owners with a sense of safety and security to handle any journey with confidence. The Jeep vehicle range consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Grand Cherokee 4xe, Renegade and Wrangler and Wrangler 4xe. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep 4x4 lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep brand owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support. The legendary Jeep brand's off-road capability is enhanced by a global electrification initiative that is transforming 4xe into new 4x4 in pursuit of the brand's vision of accomplishing Zero Emission Freedom. All Jeep brand vehicles will offer an electrified variant by 2025.

Follow Jeep and company news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Jeep brand: www.jeep.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/jeep

Instagram: www.instagram.com/jeep

Twitter: www.twitter.com/jeep

YouTube: www.youtube.com/thejeepchannel or https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stellantis