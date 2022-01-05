Nuvo Group Partners with Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin to Establish a Remote Fetal Surveillance Protocol for Europe and Study Predictive Analytics on Preeclampsia Patients World-Renowned Hospital System to Utilize Nuvo's INVU™ Platform to Shift a Portion of Care to the Home and Ultimately Improve Outcomes by Identifying and Real-Time Monitoring At-Risk Patients

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvo Group—a privately-held company commercializing INVU™ by Nuvo™, an FDA-cleared, prescription-initiated remote pregnancy monitoring and management system, today announced a partnership with Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin, one of the largest university hospitals in Europe. The partnership, which has two main objectives, brings the previously established benefits of remote pregnancy monitoring to Europe for the first time, while also setting the stage for the use of predictive analytics to improve health outcomes in the future.

(PRNewsfoto/Nuvo Group)

The primary objective of the partnership seeks to define a remote pregnancy care protocol for Germany, and ultimately, all of Europe, allowing expectant mothers to conduct remote fetal surveillance from the comfort of their homes while still under the supervision of a physician.

In addition, the trial aims to identify predictive pathways for preeclamptic patients by extracting raw data from the INVU™ platform. Hypertension, the key indicator of preeclampsia, occurs in up to 10% of pregnancies. By pioneering a method to identify biomarkers for preeclampsia in its earliest stages, this partnership has a unique potential to improve outcomes for even the most at-risk patients.

"We are thrilled to partner with such a prestigious global hospital system as Charité to bring remote pregnancy monitoring and INVU's innovative data capabilities to Europe," says Kelly Londy, Chief Executive Officer of Nuvo. "We are confident that the results will be another exciting example of how INVU can revolutionize the way we deliver care to patients who need it most, both by increasing care access and bettering our understanding of pregnancies through deep data analytics."

"We are looking forward to the collaboration with Nuvo," says Professor Stefan Verlohren, leader of the project at Charité's Department of Obstetrics "We will evaluate improvement of care with remote monitoring of fetal and maternal heart rate tracings in Germany. In our planned study, we will explore how these signals, when included into predictive algorithms for hypertensive pregnancy disorders, can help to detect adverse outcomes early."

We believe that INVU ™ is the first FDA-cleared remote pregnancy monitoring platform that allows expectant mothers to monitor maternal-fetal health from anywhere under the supervision of their physicians. The physician prescribes INVU™ to the expectant mother, who wears the INVU™ sensory band during virtual visits. During these visits, a live reading allows the expectant mother to access simplified data and insights via the paired INVU™ app, while the provider receives fetal and maternal heart rate tracings comparable to the fetal viability checks that normally occur in prenatal visits. INVU™ is designed to integrate with other peripheral devices, such as blood pressure cuffs, allowing the expectant mother to easily record and track important vitals for her provider to review all on one app.

About Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin

Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin is one of the largest university hospitals in Europe, offering 3,001 beds and boasting approximately 100 departments and institutes spread across 4 separate campuses. With a total of 19,400 members of staff employed across its group of companies (16,391 of which at Charité), the organization is one of the largest employers in Berlin. At Charité, the areas of research, teaching and medical care are closely interlinked. 4,707 of its employees work in the field of nursing, with a further 4,693 in research and medical care. Last year, Charité treated 132,383 in- and day case patients, in addition to 655,138 outpatients. In 2020, Charité recorded a turnover of approximately € 2.2 billion (including external funding and investment grants) and set a new record by securing € 196 million in external funding. Charité's Medical Faculty is one of the largest in Germany, educating and training more than 8,600 medical, dentistry and health sciences students. Charité also offers 577 training positions across 10 different health care professions. www.charite.de

About the international Health Tech Pilot Program and the BIH

The project with Nuvo was part of the international Health Tech Pilot Program with the Israel Innovation Authority initiated by the Berlin Institute of Health at Charité ("BIH"), conducted with the departments "Strategic Cooperations" represented by Luise Roither and the "Clinical Research Unit" represented by Dr. Sein Schmidt and his team. As the translational research unit within Charité, the BIH´s mission is medical translation: transferring biomedical research findings into novel approaches to personalized prediction, prevention, diagnostics and therapies and, conversely, using clinical observations to develop new research ideas. The aim is to deliver relevant medical benefits to patients and the population at large.

About Nuvo Group

Based in Tel Aviv, Israel, Nuvo Group Ltd. ("Nuvo") is committed to reinventing pregnancy care for the 21st century through new technology, tools, and practices for providers and expectant mothers, including the INVU™ by Nuvo platform, an FDA-cleared, prescription initiated remote pregnancy monitoring and management system. INVU™ is enabling the delivery of remote non-stress tests and maternal & fetal heart rate monitoring today while pioneering new data-driven personalized pathways that Nuvo believes will help improve health outcomes for all women in the future. The technology and patent estate that underpin the INVU™ platform have been awarded a number of industry recognitions, including Fast Company's Next Big Things in Tech (2021), CB Insights' Digital Health 150 (2020), and MedTech Innovator's Top 50 MedTech Startups (2021), as well as multiple grants from some of the world's leading academic medical centers and scientific bodies. Nuvo is led by a diverse team of experienced business and medical professionals, dedicated data engineers, software designers and proud parents who embrace a collective mission to give every life a better beginning.

For more information and complete indications, contraindications, warnings and precautions along with instructions for use, visit: www.nuvocares.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nuvo Group