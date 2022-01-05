Polk State College and Safal Partners Launch Cybersecurity Registered Apprenticeship Program

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to a critical and growing need for cybersecurity workers, Polk State College has launched the Cybersecurity Technician Apprenticeship Program in partnership with Safal Partners, a U.S. Department of Labor national industry intermediary. Polk State and Safal Partners will host an Apprenticeship Accelerator event on January 18 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Polk State Clear Springs Advanced Technology Center, 310 Technology Ave. in Bartow, for employers to learn more about this opportunity.

"Today every business – regardless of industry or sector - is a tech business, and that means every employer needs skilled cyber workers who are able to keep their data safe," said Howard Drake, Director of the Polk State Corporate College. "Our new cybersecurity apprenticeship program helps employers attract, train, and retain the cyber talent they need, and provides workers with paid on-the-job learning, college credit, and industry certifications."

According to Cyberseek, there are currently nearly 30,300 open cybersecurity jobs in the state of Florida, up from just 22,000 in November.

Polk State became a registered apprenticeship program (RAP) sponsor to make apprenticeship easier and more accessible for employers. The Polk State RAP offers 5 courses: Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA) Cybersecurity Operations, Computer Forensics, Cybersecurity Analyst, System Security Certified Practitioner, and Ethical Hacking. It also includes approximately 12 months of competency-based, on-the-job (OJT) training structured by the Florida Department of Education. Students receive 3 credits for each 8-week, online, self-paced course toward a Polk State certificate or degree. Program completers will receive a portable, national credential from the U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL) and be qualified to earn additional industry certifications.

Polk State worked closely with the Florida Department of Education, the state's apprenticeship agency, and Safal Partners, the USDOL national industry intermediary expanding apprenticeship in cybersecurity and tech occupations, to develop the program. Safal Partners will provide employers participating in Polk State's program with direct incentive funding and ongoing support.

"Apprenticeship is the gold standard for effective workforce development," said Katie Adams, Senior Director with Safal Partners. "We are proud to have helped develop Polk State's new RAP, knowing it will help companies meet their critical need for finding and training qualified cyber candidates."

Register for the January 18th event here: https://bit.ly/3mYKc1T. For more information on the apprenticeship program contact Garry Grafton at mapitsolutions@polk.edu or 863-297-1010 Ext. 4664.

View original content:

SOURCE Safal Partners