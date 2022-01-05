Sotheby's International Realty Expands in Texas

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotheby's International Realty today announced that Staples Property Group LLC & Lake Palestine Real Estate, Inc. have joined the network and will now operate as Staples Sotheby's International Realty. The addition marks the brand's continued growth in the United States and its 25th office in the state of Texas.

Sotheby's International Realty logo. (PRNewsFoto/Sotheby's International Realty) (PRNewsfoto/Sotheby's International Realty)

Headquartered in the city of Tyler, Staples Sotheby's International Realty will have three offices to service the areas of Tyler, Lake Palestine, and Palestine, Texas. The firm is owned and operated by Dana Staples, who brings 16 years of experience to the company.

"Known as the Rose Capital of America, the city of Tyler is making a name for itself," said Philip White, president and CEO, Sotheby's International Realty. "As we saw throughout the pandemic, buyers are continuously flocking to new markets in search of space, natural beauty, and lifestyle interests. The region is seeing increased interest from urban cities and Western states looking for a more relaxing pace of life. Dana and her team bring a well-rounded background to the brand, and I look forward to welcoming Staples Sotheby's International Realty to the network and our continued expansion in Texas."

"Many say Eastern Texas is a hidden treasure, and I must admit that I agree," said Staples. "Tyler is truly a place where small town charm meets big city culture and with the growing interest in our region, it was important for us to align ourselves with a real estate company that mirrors our unwavering commitment to our clients. Our affiliation with Sotheby's International Realty permits us to provide the best possible experience for our buyers and sellers and gives us the support we need to further expand our presence in the region."

The company currently has 15 sales associates with plans for continued growth and is actively involved in the community supporting various local initiatives.

The Sotheby's International Realty® network currently has nearly 25,000 affiliated independent sales associates located in over 1,000 offices in 77 countries and territories worldwide. Staples Sotheby's International Realty listings are marketed on the sothebysrealty.com global website. In addition to the referral opportunities and widened exposure generated from this source, the firm's brokers and clients will benefit from an association with Sotheby's auction house and worldwide Sotheby's International Realty marketing programs. Each office is independently owned and operated.

Sotheby's International Realty

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's auction house. Today, the company's global footprint spans more than 1,000 offices located in 77 countries and territories worldwide, including 47 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Realogy entered a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby's, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby's International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby's International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. Both entities are subsidiaries of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. Both Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.

###

Media Contact:

Melissa Couch

Senior Manager, Public Relations & Communications

Sotheby's International Realty

melissa.couch@sothebys.realty

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sotheby's International Realty