Spice Packaging Suppliers to See Lasting Benefits from Pandemic-Driven Surge in Home Cooking

CLEVELAND, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Freedonia Group analysis projects demand for spice, dry mix, and extract packaging to grow 2.4% annually to $1.1 billion in 2025 from a high base in 2020, when the market for these products was boosted by the pandemic. While growth will be below historical norms, the market will benefit from:

the increasing popularity and variety of spices offered by retailers

rising use of premium packaging for product differentiation purposes

a lingering higher level of interest in home cooking and baking

Spice & Herb Packaging Continues To Be the Largest Market

Accounting for 41% of total spice, dry mix, and extract packaging sales in 2020, spice and herb applications will continue to make sizable gains in market share through 2025:

Spices and herbs are intensive users of packaging, as containers tend to be smaller and use higher value features than other seasonings.

In addition, an increasing variety of ethnic and specialty spices continues to become available.

Spices and herbs are the only category to make significant use of glass packaging, which imparts the perception of quality and freshness and is commonly used with premium spices and herbs.

Demand for Dry Seasoning Mixes Packaging to Face Declines from Elevated Level in 2020

While all spice and seasoning categories saw increased demand in 2020 as consumers cooked and baked at home more frequently, dry mixes experienced an especially high bounce in part because they are premeasured and easy to use in the kitchen. This was especially important for consumers with little or no cooking experience who began cooking more during the first year of the pandemic.

While sales of dry mixes are expected to return more sustainable levels, demand is expected to remain above historical levels. Even as consumers begin to spend more time out of the home, those who became accustomed to using dry seasoning mixes are likely to continue to do so more often.

Spices, Dry Mixes, & Extracts Packaging is now available from the Freedonia Group. This study provides historical data (2010, 2015, and 2020) and forecasts for 2025 and 2030 for spice, dry mix, and extract packaging demand by value in current dollars (including inflation) by application and product.

