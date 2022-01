Timios Appoints Company Veteran to new Executive Role of COO to Support Its Ongoing Growth Strategy

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Timios Holdings Corporation ("Timios") today announced a new role for Joe Montag as the organization's first Chief Operating Officer. A founding member of Timios since 2008, Montag will focus on driving operational excellence as new products, tools, and systems are brought online, along with Customer Retention strategies and specific growth initiatives within the existing client portfolio. The new role is designed to accelerate the growth path with Timios' national footprint and service offerings.

"As we continue to position ourselves for growth in this market, Joe's 25 years of industry knowledge as well as his extensive experience in operations align perfectly with our strategy for 2022 and beyond," said Ray Davison, Timios CEO. "We are bringing together the right team, in the right roles, with the right technologies to continue disrupting our industry in a positive way in order to bring measurable value to our consumers."

"I'm excited to take on this new responsibility," said Montag. "We have the assets in place for exponential growth, and as we continue to grow, we're focused on ensuring our services are better than ever."

Timios is the Greek word for "honest," which has guided everything we do since 2008. Our mission is simple: to provide an unparalleled real estate transaction experience for buyers, sellers, and professionals. By empowering our customers through innovation, providing total transparency, and simplifying every step, Timios has revolutionized the process to give our customers the control they deserve.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) is a global company focused on the convergence of financial services and industries experiencing technological disruption. The Ideanomics Mobility division is a service provider which facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators through offering vehicle procurement, finance and leasing, and energy management solutions under an innovative sales to financing to charging (S2F2C) business model. Ideanomics Capital is focused on disruptive fintech solutions for the financial services industry. Together, Ideanomics Mobility and Ideanomics Capital provide global customers and partners with leading technologies and services designed to improve transparency, efficiency, and accountability, and offer shareholders the opportunity to participate in high-potential growth industries.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and include statements regarding our intention to transition our business model to become a next-generation financial technology company, our business strategy and planned product offerings, our intention to phase out our oil trading and consumer electronics businesses, and potential future financial results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of risks and uncertainties, such as risks related to: our ability to continue as a going concern; our ability to raise additional financing to meet our business requirements; the transformation of our business model; fluctuations in our operating results; strain to our personnel management, financial systems and other resources as we grow our business; our ability to attract and retain key employees and senior management; competitive pressure; our international operations; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and similar disclosures in subsequent reports filed with the SEC, which are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

