DR. MORRIS C. LASTER WINS PROXY CONTEST AS STOCKHOLDERS ELECT HIS NOMINEES TO SCOPUS BIOPHARMA INC. BOARD OF DIRECTORS Former CEO/Director Dr. Morris C. Laster Believes Election of New Directors to Scopus's Board Will Help Ensure Effective, Independent Oversight of Company's Affairs

NEW YORK and JERUSALEM, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Morris C. Laster ("Dr. Laster"), who, together with other proxy participants, beneficially owns 6,006,000 shares of common stock, par value $0.001, of Scopus BioPharma Inc. (Nasdaq: SCPS) ("Scopus" or the "Company"), announced today that stockholders of the Company have elected Dr. Laster's two director nominees, Mordechai Saar Hacham and Joshua Levine to the Company's Board of Directors at the Company's 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting").

First Coast Results, Inc., the independent inspector of elections appointed by the Company for the Annual Meeting, today certified the final results of the election reporting that Messrs. Hacham and Levine received the most number of votes at the Annual Meeting, with Messrs. Hacham and Levine receiving 8,276,505 and 8,276,338 "FOR" votes, respectively, while the Company's director nominees, Raphael (Rafi) Hofstein and David S. Battleman, received 7,031,321 and 7,031,640 "FOR" votes, respectively. Furthermore, stockholders of the Company voted "AGAINST" ratifying the appointment of Citrin Cooperman & Company, LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the 2021 fiscal year.

Dr. Laster said: "This victory sends a strong message to Scopus's management and Board that stockholders want new directors who will act as responsible, independent stewards of the Company."

The participants in the proxy solicitation were Dr. Morris C. Laster, Chen Laster, Gabriella Laster, Sara Laster, Mordechai Saar Hacham and Joshua Levine.

