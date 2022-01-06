Graystone Company Announces Plan To Explore Opportunities In The Metaverse

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Graystone Company, Inc. (OTC: GYST), announced today that it is investigating opportunities for the Company in the Metaverse. The Metaverse is a combination of multiple elements of technology, including virtual reality, augmented reality and video where users 'live' within a digital universe; it also may contain elements or be integrated along with the blockchain technology. We believe that the Metaverse could have great opportunities for Graystone. In the coming weeks we will explore purchasing property at Sandbox and/or Decentraland with the goal of moving into this space. Additionally, we will explore potential opportunities to stake and/or mine Metaverse tokens, such as MANA, and SAND. This is a long-term prospective for the Company, but the time is right for us to begin looking at expanding our operations towards the future with Metaverse.

The Graystone Company has two distinct lines of business: (1) Bitcoin Mining; and (2) sale and hosting of Bitcoin mining equipment. The Company launched its Bitcoin Mining operation in May 2021 and began selling mining equipment in October 2021.

