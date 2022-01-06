GrowPath the Choice for Georgia Eminent Domain Law Firm Case Management Software

While known as "the Ultimate Software for PI Firms," the eminent domain practice cites flexibility and customization as key to the decision.

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GrowPath, a leading global provider of case management solutions for personal injury lawyers, has added the Georgia Eminent Domain Law Firm to its list of client users. The highly-focused firm is the 2nd eminent domain firm to adopt the software.

(PRNewsfoto/GrowPath)

"GrowPath's reputation as "the ultimate software for personal injury firms" belies its capabilities across practice areas," said GrowPath CEO Neal Goffman. "Our ability to tailor solutions to the needs of our client users is just one more thing that sets us apart in the industry. One size does not fit all."

"Seeing the features and capabilities of GrowPath compared to what I've used in the past, it's really impressive," said David Needham, attorney at the Georgia Eminent Domain Law Firm. "I can easily see how having GrowPath can be a competitive advantage."

GrowPath recently announced it had earned its 22nd patent, adding to a growing list of features and advancements that cannot be found in any competing product.

Built from the ground up by a law firm for law firms, GrowPath is a cloud-based case management solution. It enables client firms to move cases faster, increase productivity, offer flexibility to staff, and ultimately increase profit for the firm.

About GrowPath

GrowPath provides cutting-edge legal case management software and solutions for law firms nationwide. GrowPath's mission is empowering firms to improve the efficiency of the services they deliver, in turn decreasing stress and boosting revenue. To learn more, visit https://growpath.com/demo.

