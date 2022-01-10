EFI & Large Northeast Utility Deliver Thousands of Electric Vehicle Chargers to Customers

BOSTON, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A large and innovative Northeast-based utility and EFI (Energy Federation, Inc.) collaborated on a highly impactful, user-friendly mechanism to deliver incredible savings on Electric Vehicle chargers for their customers. Leveraging EFI's utility marketplace platform, in a few short months, thousands of electric vehicle chargers were purchased and delivered via EFI's closed-loop supply chain directly to their doorsteps. EFI's energy-efficient marketplace has been an industry-leading option for decades and has delivered BILLIONS of energy-efficient products to homes and small businesses across the country!

EFI's utility client and EFI's marketing and customer engagement teams collaborated to deliver targeted and impactful marketing driving customers directly to EFI's branded and easy-to-shop marketplace. Ensuring customers, the best chance to learn and convert as they shopped for Electric Vehicle charges from Chargepoint and Enel-X.

How we did it:

Collaborative and innovative partnership

Easily customizable digital landing page development

Integrated, targeted and personal marketing outreach

User Friendly marketplace technology

Fast and uninterrupted supply chain and fulfillment

A key component of this program for EFI's utility client is its ability to efficiently support customer demand, given the growth in Electric Vehicle popularity and affordability. Both EFI and client worked to ensure energy-efficient solutions are easily accessible, shoppable, and any questions can be answered by EFI's dedicated and personal contact center staff. Both EFI and client collaborated on how best to advertise and educate the targeted customer. Combing an omni channel journey for customers, their marketing matched EFI's marketplace experience, allowing for a seamless and high converting (6X standard e-commerce sites!) experience. This program was so impactful, it will continue into 2022.

Example of marketing + ecommerce site educational content:

"It is always a pleasure to work with innovative partners and utility clients, especially ones who trust EFI's subject matter expertise. It's even more exciting to see how impactful our work is, how much energy customers will now save, and how much influence this work will have in supporting our mission!" said Jonathan Coons, EFI's National Director of Marketing. "Ensuring customers have access to affordable energy-efficient products is what powers EFI, and it is what we do each day. And with over 4 decades of experience and almost $1 Million in energy-efficient grants funded across the country, success like this EV charger program motivates us to do more good for our clients and this planet! I am very proud of how my team collaborated with our client to drive such impact."

About EFI

Energy Federation, Inc. (EFI), the industry leader in delivering energy efficiency technology solutions, is changing the way people save energy and how utilities engage with their customers. EFI is a pioneering technology provider of utility-branded marketplaces and instant rebate programs for utility companies. EFI's innovative incentive and product all-in-one solutions help utilities meet their customer's needs - at the speed of life. To learn more about how EFI can help, visit www.efi.org.

EFI is a Utility Energy Efficient Program Marketing Subject Matter Expert

