Le-Vel Kicks Off 3rd Annual 12-Week Ultimate Thriver Competition

FRISCO, Texas, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Le-Vel, the world leader in human nutritional innovation, announces Season 3 of the Ultimate Thriver Competition. The Ultimate Thriver Competition is a 12-week physical transformation challenge created to inspire people to tone up, get in shape and THRIVE. Thousands of people have entered to compete during the next 12 weeks for a piece of the $200,000 prize money.

The competition is open to all. Contestants must register and submit three "before, during and after" photos along with a short paragraph of their journey using the THRIVE products. Millions of people have seen improvements in their health and wellness through daily use of the THRIVE Experience's three steps: Premium Lifestyle Capsules, Premium Lifestyle Mix and THRIVE Premium Lifestyle DFT.

Continuing through March 27, 2022, the Ultimate Thriver Competition is divided into two age divisions, 34 and under and 35 and over. For each division, the grand prize winner will receive $50,000, 2nd place will earn $25,000, 3rd place will make $15,000 and 4th place will pocket $10,000. And new this year, anyone who competes in the competition is eligible to win the Golden Ticket prize that will be randomly drawn from everyone who finishes the competition.

On March 29, Le-Vel will announce the finalists, then turn the voting over to the public. The top four voted finalists in each age division will be announced during Le-Vel's annual convention, THRIVEpalooza , hosted at the Gaylord Texan Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Season 2 winners of the Ultimate Thriver Competition were:

34 and Under Division: Grand Prize Winner Valentin Molina; 1st Runner-Up Cynthia Bao; 2nd Runner-Up Amber Kuronya; 3rd Runner-Up Eylan Price

35 and Over Division: Grand Prize Winner Chris Elsner; 1st Runner-Up Candice McCool; 2nd Runner-Up Kelly Demeter; 3rd Runner-Up Brian Selke

"The Ultimate Thriver Competition celebrates those who are striving to be the best version of themselves and inspiring others to reach for their best, too," say Co-Founders Jason Camper and Paul Gravette. "We're excited to witness some incredible transformations over the next 12 weeks!"

To learn more about the Ultimate Thriver Competition, including the monthly Autoship order requirements, go to https://le-vel.com/Lander/UltimateThriver .

About Le-Vel

Founded in 2012 by Jason Camper and Paul Gravette, Le-Vel formulates and sells health and wellness products and skincare. Le-Vel products include the THRIVE Experience (consisting of the three core products, THRIVE Premium Lifestyle DFT, THRIVE Premium Lifestyle Capsules and THRIVE Premium Lifestyle Mix), and THRIVE SKIN (a CBD skincare system). All of Le-Vel's products contain premium vitamins and nutrients made with the highest quality ingredients.

In 2019, less than seven years after the company's inception, Le-Vel reached a milestone of $2 billion in lifetime orders. Le-Vel has over 10 million Customer and Brand Promoter accounts and currently ships within the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and Southeast Asia.

For more information about Le-Vel, visit www.le-vel.com

