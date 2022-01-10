The Virginian Lodge in Jackson Hole, Wyo. Debuts Complete Reimagination

JACKSON, Wyo., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Virginian Lodge in Jackson, Wyo., today unveils a complete transformation encompassing 165 all-new guest rooms and suites, a central courtyard with the town's largest all-season heated outdoor pool, a new welcoming lobby and rugged yet refined amenities. New food and beverage concepts will join the property in late Spring 2022, including Billy's Burgers, a local favorite that will be coming out of retirement and finding a new home at The Virginian alongside The Virginian Saloon and Ginny's Bottle Shop, a finely curated drive-thru liquor store. A pillar of the Jackson community since its original opening in 1965 and a beloved spot for locals and travelers alike known by its nickname "The Virg," The Virginian Lodge embodies the great American roadside motor lodge, thoughtfully redesigned for today's modern traveler.

A new guest room at The Virginian Lodge

"We are thrilled to welcome guests and locals back to our reimagined, contemporary lodge," said Stacey King Brogan, general manager, The Virginian Lodge. "It's been an honor to thoughtfully restore and modernize this legend of a property while keeping intact its sense of community and laid-back hospitality, and we've had a whole lot of fun. With its unique location on 13 acres and only a few minutes' walk from the town center of Jackson, the revamped Virginian Lodge is the ideal basecamp to access the world-class outdoor recreation in Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Parks."

NYC-based interior design team, GOODRICH , led The Virginian's redesign, creating an approachable mountain look that honors The Virginian's rich past – one inspired by the classic Western novel of the same name. Upon entering the lobby, guests are greeted by a charming vintage check-in counter, genuine warm Western hospitality, and a sign reading, "When you call me that, SMILE!" which pays homage to the book. Rooms and suites, with starting rates at $199/night, feature warm wood accents and Mid-century furnishings, creating spaces that are well-appointed for the modern adventurer. As the heartbeat of the hotel, the oversized courtyard offers gathering spots around cozy firepits and Adirondack chairs where guests and locals are invited to sit back, take in the panoramic vistas, and share stories. Anchoring the courtyard is Jackson's largest all-season outdoor heated pool with mountain views and two new oversized hot tubs, the perfect place to relax after a long day of adventure.

The Virginian Lodge, the first of many forthcoming properties in the Outbound Hotels and Resorts collection, offers authentic one-of-a-kind experiences that harmonize with outdoor adventure. To celebrate its grand opening, guests are invited to book a limited-time package that includes a two-night stay for two, a bottle of champagne upon arrival, an Elk Refuge sleigh ride for two adults (inclusive of transportation to and from the Lodge), two Virginian Lodge branded travel mugs, and a make-your-own spiked hot chocolate beverage. Rates start at $399/night, January 10 through March 31.

CONTACT: Laura Notaro, laura@thepointpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Virginian Lodge