Alfa Laval first to launch a premium separator range for single-use pharmaceutical processing

LUND, Sweden, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval is the first manufacturer to introduce a new unique single-use separator range - Alfa Laval CultureOne Maxi - for biopharma processing that will cover the range from lab scale up to large production. All product-contact parts in the separator system can be replaced after each batch, eliminating the risk of cross-contamination, and increasing process hygiene and safety.

In 2020, Alfa Laval launched the first premium separator for single-use biopharma processing in small scale production. Based on the positive market reception the company is now expanding the offering to a range of single-use separators covering the scope from small lab production up to large scale processing.

Until recently, single-use disc-stack separators did not exist on the market. This forced manufacturers to choose less efficient alternatives for cell harvesting. Now the unique single-use range, based on Alfa Laval's 130 years of experience in separation technology and developed in close contact with Alfa Laval's biopharma customers, eliminates the need for onsite cleaning and sterilization – and thereby the associated consumption of chemicals, water and energy.

"Today 'health and safety' is at the top of everyone's agenda, so is the importance of more sustainable living. I am pleased to announce the launch of this new product range that addresses these points. Single-use systems enable our pharmaceutical customers to produce more medicines and bring them to market safely and quickly. In addition, all product-contact parts in the CultureOne range are made from recyclable material. which is good for society," says Nish Patel, President of the Food & Water Division.

Did you know… Alfa Laval CultureOne™ is used in processes for harvesting fragile cell cultures which are later used for injectable drugs for treating life-threatening illnesses including cancer and to counter organ transplant rejection.

This is Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling, and is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval's innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day.

Alfa Laval has 16,700 employees. Annual sales in 2020 were SEK 41.5 billion (approx. EUR 4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

