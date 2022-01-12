Jungo Announces VuDrive - A Complete AI Video Telematics Solution

NETANYA, Israel, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jungo (TASE: JNGO), a global supplier of in-cabin sensing AI software, and a leading DMS supplier, introduces VuDrive, a complete aftermarket solution for fleets, Telematic Service Providers (TSPs) and distributors, providing camera-based driver monitoring, road risk analysis, video recording and cloud services.

VuDrive provides a complete solution for DMS and road events

Based on Jungo's award-winning and patented CoDriver AI software, VuDrive's dual-camera is an end-to-end AI video analytics solution for driver safety, including real-time driver monitoring alerts, road risk analysis, cloud services for fleet managers and APIs for TSPs to integrate into their own cloud. The VuDrive hardware is easy to install, affordable and without long term commitment.

VuDrive provides fleets real time alerts on risky driver and road events, and enables viewing complete safety information and driver scoring, both aggregated and per event, which includes real-time all driver notifications, video clip recordings of both the cabin interior and the road. This enables fleets to identify and improve risky drivers, and prevent potential future accidents.

VuDrive offers an affordable price and a flexible business model and is now generally available worldwide to fleets and TSP's.

"VuDrive offers fleets an opportunity to ramp up their drivers safety levels, using world class AI that enables real time in-cabin and road alerts, aggregated driver scoring, and easy to use cloud services," said Ophir Herbst, Chairman of Jungo. "VuDrive is now generally available, based on affordable hardware and subscription services, enabling AI video telematics at scale, and already proving to increase safety across multiple fleets."

VuDrive is already deployed by fleets in various geographies.

About Jungo

Jungo is recognised as a global supplier of in-cabin sensing AI software, and is a leading supplier in the DMS industry. With its flagship product, CoDriver, a complete AI software stack, enabling OEMs, Tier-1s, aftermarket manufacturers and fleet technology suppliers to quickly embed accurate, robust, cost effective and compute-friendly driver monitoring and passenger sensing capabilities.

Jungo is a public company, and has been trading on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) since July 2021. Learn more: www.jungo.com

