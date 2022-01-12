T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR DECEMBER 2021

BALTIMORE, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.69 trillion as of December 31, 2021. The acquisition of Oak Hill Advisors, L.P. (OHA) completed on December 29, 2021, included $57 billion of capital under management(a), of which $47 billion of fee-basis assets under management are included in these preliminary month-end assets under management.

Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $1.2 billion in December 2021, and $5.4 billion for the quarter-ended December 31, 2021. This brings total client transfers for 2021 to $23.8 billion. These client transfers include $0.6 billion, $3.5 billion and $16.2 billion, respectively, transferred to the target-date retirement trusts during the December, quarter-to-date, and year-to-date periods.

The following table shows the firm's assets under management as of December 31, 2021, and for the prior month-, quarter-, and year-end, by investment vehicle, asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios. The change in assets under management from November 2021 also reflects the redemption of about $2.5 billion of the firm's U.S. mutual fund investments to fund the cash portion of the OHA acquisition.



As of

Preliminary(b)











(in billions) 12/31/2021

11/30/2021

9/30/2021

12/31/2020 U.S. mutual funds













Equity $ 554



$ 554



$ 546



$ 498

Fixed income, including money market 85



88



88



79

Multi-asset(c) 232



227



227



217



871



869



861



794

Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products













Equity 439



433



428



397

Fixed income, including money market 85



85



93



89

Multi-asset(c) 246



241



230



190



770



759



751



676

Acquired fee-basis assets under management 47



—



—



—

Total assets under management $ 1,688



$ 1,628



$ 1,612



$ 1,470



Target date retirement products $ 391



$ 384



$ 378



$ 332



(a) OHA's capital under management includes net assets value, portfolio value and unfunded capital.

(b) Preliminary - subject to adjustment

(c) The underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios have been aggregated and presented as a separate line and not reported in the equity and fixed income lines.

Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.

Supplemental Information

The following table reflects the data with the underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios included within the equity and fixed income lines.



As of

Preliminary(a)











(in billions) 12/31/2021

11/30/2021

9/30/2021

12/31/2020 U.S. mutual funds













Equity and blended assets $ 724



$ 720



$ 711



$ 661

Fixed income, including money market 147



149



150



133



871



869



861



794

Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products













Equity and blended assets 632



621



608



546

Fixed income, including money market 138



138



143



130



770



759



751



676

Acquired fee-basis assets under management 47



—



—



—

Total assets under management $ 1,688



$ 1,628



$ 1,612



$ 1,470



(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment

View original content:

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.