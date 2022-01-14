Chubb Names Drew Spitzer Treasurer; Kevin Harkin Appointed Chief Financial Officer for North America Insurance

ZURICH, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) today announced that Drew Spitzer has been appointed Treasurer of the company. Currently, Mr. Spitzer serves as Chief Financial Officer for North America Insurance. In his new role, he will be responsible for all treasury-related functions of the company globally.

Drew Spitzer

Kevin Harkin is succeeding Mr. Spitzer as Chief Financial Officer for North America Insurance. Currently, Mr. Harkin serves as Senior Vice President, North America Financial Operations.

Both appointments are effective March 1. Mr. Spitzer will report to Peter Enns, Executive Vice President, Chubb Group and Chief Financial Officer, and succeeds Mark Hammond, who is leaving the company. Mr. Hammond will remain with Chubb until March 1 to ensure a smooth transition. Mr. Harkin will report to John Lupica, Vice Chairman, Chubb Group and President, North America Insurance and to Mr. Enns.

"Drew, who has been with Chubb for more than 15 years, is a seasoned finance and accounting executive with deep experience across our commercial and consumer insurance businesses," said Mr. Enns. "He's a strong, effective manager with a strategic mindset, technical proficiency and proven capabilities in financial planning and analysis and credit management. We are confident in appointing Drew to this new global role at Chubb."

"Chubb has deep bench strength, and we are delighted to elevate Kevin to lead the North America Insurance finance team," said Mr. Lupica. "Kevin, who has also been with the company for 15 years, has broad experience in corporate finance and accounting, and has effectively overseen important financial transformation initiatives in the region."

"We want to thank Mark for his many contributions to Chubb over the past 12 years. We wish him the best in his future endeavors," said Evan G. Greenberg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Spitzer has more than 25 years of experience in finance, accounting and insurance. Prior to serving as Chief Financial Officer of Chubb's North American operations, he was Chief Financial Officer of Combined Insurance, a Chubb affiliate that sells personal accident and supplemental health insurance coverages to consumers in North America. Mr. Spitzer joined the company, then named ACE, in 2006 as Senior Vice President and Deputy Chief Accounting Officer. Prior to Chubb, Mr. Spitzer was a Partner at Fecteau & Company, an accounting firm, and a Vice President at Rockledge Financial Group. He began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers. Mr. Spitzer holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting and Finance from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

Mr. Harkin has more than 20 years of experience in corporate finance and accounting. As Senior Vice President, North America Financial Operations, he provided finance support for field operations and distribution management in the region, including overseeing the strategic use of technology and data in finance integration initiatives. He joined the company, then named ACE, in 2007 and has held finance roles in corporate financial planning and analysis, expense management, close functions and statutory reporting. He began his career in public accounting at Arthur Andersen and, later, EY. Mr. Harkin holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Accounting from the University of Richmond.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, Paris, London and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com

Kevin Harkin

