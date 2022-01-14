Haven Technologies Kicks-Off 2022 with Trio of Recognitions for Being an Outstanding Workplace

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Haven Technologies, the cloud-native insurtech platform for insurance carriers in the life, disability and fixed annuities industries, has been recognized by Built In in their 2022 Best Places to Work Awards. In addition to being honored as an overall Best Place to Work in New York City, Haven Technologies was also recognized in New York as a Best Midsize Company to Work For and Best Benefits.

Haven Technologies

Haven Technologies has been recognized by Built In in their 2022 Best Places to Work Awards.

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits and companywide programming. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

"While we only recently announced the formal launch of Haven Technologies, our team of more than 300 has been hard at work behind the scenes for months. They are the backbone of Haven Technologies and have made our workplace what it is today," said Frannie Melegrito, Head of Recruiting at Haven Technologies. "If this is any indication of how we are progressing on our journey to making life better, together, the future is bright."

For those with a passion for making insurance easier and more accessible, as well as working in a one-of-a-kind culture, Haven Technologies is hiring for a number of open positions. More information about open roles, as well as benefits and perks, is available at haventech.us/join-us .

About Haven Technologies

Haven Technologies has built deep capabilities in the life, annuity and disability insurance spaces. And now, our tech is your tech. The same purpose-built platform and expertise that have helped us delight customers, transform complex advisor-driven businesses and launch groundbreaking products with speed are available to everyone as a SaaS offering. Use our advanced solutions for new business, in-force management and product development. Let's change the future of life insurance. Together.

About Built In

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, more than three million of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, develop their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, ranging from startups to the Fortune 100. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals, locally, nationally or remotely. www.builtin.com

About Built In's Best Places to Work

Built In's esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fourth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies, 100 Best Large Companies to Work For, and 50 Best Remote-First Places to Work.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Haven Technologies