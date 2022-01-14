­­Impact NRS LLC Creates RumenEra Inc to Develop and Commercialize High-Impact Rumen Microbiome Applications in a Joint Collaboration with National Institute for Biotechnology in the Negev and the Agricultural Research Organization.

BEER- SHEVA, Israel and TEL-AVIV, Israel and NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Impact NRS LLC (NRS), the National Institute for Biotechnology in the Negev (NIBN) and the Agricultural Research Organization (ARO) collectively announce the commencement of their partnership through the launch of RumenEra, Inc. NRS is a leading innovation company, focused on creating solutions to the health, wellbeing and sustainability challenges of our time, using its Convergence Innovation® platform.

RumenEra is developing and commercializing products and services for ruminant animals, such as cattle, that will substantially improve global food security, while decreasing environmental impacts, improving animal welfare, and ensuring economic security for key global stakeholders. Stakeholders include farmers, integrated food companies, their customers, and major players in the carbon credit markets.

Ruminants are a major source of edible protein products but carry ahigh environmental burden. The world's estimated 1.5 billion cattle emit approximately 5 billion tons of CO 2 -equivalents per year. On the one hand, continued increase in global demand for milk and meat contributes to the diminishing capacity of our planet to process carbon emissions by accelerating deforestation and diverting water use. On the other hand, milk is a major source of protein and other nutrients, which are critical for both the young and elderly worldwide. To confront these challenges, RumenEra uses microbiome-guided strategies to meet its objectives of balancing nutritional security with environmental burden, while maintaining high economic value. These urgent challenges affect all countries, and include adverse climate change, population growth, increasing demand for high-quality proteins, diminished land and water availability, and poor animal welfare.

RumenEra is based on research conducted by Prof. Itzhak Mizrahi of Ben-Gurion University of the Negev and the NIBN who has devised, patented, and validated methodologies of ruminant microbiome assembly dynamics and their connection to cattle physiology and methane emissions. These innovations and knowhow have been exclusively licensed to RumenEra. Prof. Mizrahi states: "These joint efforts have the potential to ensure enhanced food supply, while protecting our environment for the benefit of generations to come."

NRS's Israeli leadership and commercialization divisions, led by Eli Mor, Impact NRS President, Head of International, has already instituted a multidisciplinary team for RumenEra to meet its challenging goals.

The research undertaken by Prof. Mizrahi was conceived and initially developed when he held a position at the ARO, one of the world's leading sources of agriculture innovation. The CEO of Kidum, the commercialization arm of the ARO, Mr. Jacob Mualem Marom says: "We believe that the technology developed initially by Prof. Mizrahi and now by RumenEra, with its unique value proposition, can change the economic and environmental paradigm surrounding milk production, so it will become more sustainable, environmentally friendly and cost effective. It is crucial for our planet and for our food economy at the same time. NRS as a leader in convergence platform technologies, with their unique abilities and value creation strategies; and NIBN as a leading research institute in the life sciences, are the best possible partners we could have to make this vision a reality."

As the majority partner and commercial leader of RumenEra, NRS is committed to realizing its broader vision for developing an integrated platform by converging microorganism networks across all major biomes – from the human gut to beneath the Earth's crust.

Mr. Sam Salman, the Chairman & CEO of NRS says, "The extraordinary vision and breakthrough discoveries of Prof. Itzhak Mizrahi will be crafted to achieve maximum global impact to materially enhance nutrition and reduce the environmental burden of milk and meat production. These goals will be realized through the expert support, encouragement and infrastructure of the highly reputable ARO, combined with the impressive scope of the NIBN and the extensive innovation capability of NRS via its NRS Agro Innovation subsidiary, managed from Tel-Aviv."

Mr. Salman continues "RumenEra is committed to the creation of a global reference standard for the rapid measurement of net feed efficiency, as well as creating products that can be applied to ruminants to optimize their efficiency while decreasing environmental burdens, naturally and healthily, for both the animals and their ecosystems."

The tripartite collaboration brings together three leading organizations with a track record of world-class research in a win-win partnership that seeks to set a new high standard for commercializing high-impact innovation for vital needs to global markets.

Leading the collaboration for the NIBN is CEO Osnat Ohne, Ph.D., who says: "We are very excited to be part of a revolutionary commercial initiative that will greatly promote the food and milk economy while saving the planet. NIBN, as a leading institute for applied technologies, supported Prof. Itzhak Mizrahi's research all the way to commercialization. We have great faith in the third-party collaboration of NIBN, ARO and NRS leadership."

About The National Institute for Biotechnology in the Negev (NIBN):

The National Institute for Biotechnology in the Negev Ltd. is a research institute that serves as an accelerator for technologies originating from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, located on the University's campus. The institute's goal is to promote applied, innovative, and groundbreaking research in the field of biotechnology, while leading the proof of scientific concept and commercialization.

The research at the Institute focuses on areas that are at the forefront of the development of the pharma industry: Cancer, Degenerative diseases, Autoimmune and Metabolic diseases, Infectious diseases, Genetic diseases, as well as, applied Biotechnological research in the fields of AgBio.

The research at the Institute has yielded over 900 publications in leading scientific journals, more than 60 patent families and several commercialization opportunities, mainly, licensing breakthrough technologies to third parties for further development and as a basis for establishing new startups.

About ARO (also called the Volcani Institute):

The Volcani Institute was established in 1921, before the establishment of State of Israel and is Israel's leading agricultural and environmental R&D and innovation center. Israel's agricultural innovation is known around the world, and the Volcani Institute has been the driving force behind many of Israel's agricultural developments. In 2017, the ARO was awarded the UNESCO prize for life-science for improving human well-being. Today, the Volcani Institute is looking to leverage its unique multi-disciplinary expertise and innovation capacity to forge public-private partnerships to address current global challenges.

About NRS:

Impact NRS LLC is a leading innovation company, focused on creating and commercializing transformative solutions to the health, wellness and sustainable development challenges of our time, using its novel Convergence Innovation® platform. The company collaborates with leading stakeholders worldwide to enable rapid commercialization and embeds Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) and animal welfare as core elements in all their initiatives. In addition to its scientific and development capabilities in molecular and data sciences, the company has developed strategic collaborations, including a flagship partnership with the ARO in Israel. Through its operating subsidiaries, Impact NRS is at the forefront of the life and earth sciences, including oncology diagnostics, data science, gene-editing, microbiome, and agri-tech. Impact NRS LLC is headquartered in New York City, with innovation labs and offices in Israel, New York, New Jersey, Canada, and Japan.

