North Highland Named a Top 100 Best Company To Work For In Oregon by Oregon Business

PORTLAND, Oregon, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- North Highland, the leading change and transformation consultancy, ranked among the 2022 Top 100 Best Companies to Work For in Oregon. Rankings compiled by Oregon Business were based on confidential input from employees on workplace satisfaction topics such as benefits, management, trust, work environment, and career development.

This recognition comes as the firm welcomes Alex Bombeck as its new CEO and reinforces a heightened focus on the workforce. "Our vision is to have the most enviable culture on the planet. We know this will help us continue to attract the best talent and deliver the best work for our clients" said Bombeck.

"Our philosophy is to put our people first, empowering them to be the trusted changemakers our clients have come to know and appreciate," said Rick Goldstein, vice president in North Highland's Portland office. "It's exciting to be on this list and I believe this shows how our culture continues to inspire and motivate our teammates."

The company has taken deliberate steps to create a unique and inclusive culture. "Our firm celebrates employee uniqueness and diversity, community, collaboration and so much more. We are all on this journey together to make change happen for our firm and our clients. Our culture and agile ways of working are the basis for how we deliver transformational work," said Jennifer Mancuso, vice president of human resources.

Additional information on rankings will be available in March.

About North Highland

North Highland makes change happen, helping businesses transform by placing people at the heart of every decision. It's how lasting progress is made. With our blend of workforce, customer and operational expertise, we're the world's leading transformation consultancy. We break new ground today, so tomorrow is easier to navigate.

Founded in 1992, North Highland is regularly named one of the best places to work. We are a proud member of Cordence Worldwide, a global network of truly connected consultancy firms with the ability to think and deliver together. This means North Highland has more than 4,500 experts in 60+ offices around the globe on hand to partner with you.

For more information, visit http://www.northhighland.com/ or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

